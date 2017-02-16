Cuban-American experience captured in lyrics and music of Always Remember

The Unconservatory and Fire Haus Projects will present the Miami Concert Showcase of songs and selected dialogues from Always Remember, an original musical about the Cuban-American experience by pianist and composer Marilyn Morales. The performances are Friday and Saturday, Mar. 3 and 4, 8 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 7900 Coral Way.

The libretto, songs and music were written by Morales and arranged by her husband and partner, Kirk Whipple. Directed by the duo last summer at their festival in Massachusetts, Cranberry Coast Concerts, the full concert and dialogue version of this work was presented to critical acclaim.

The story centers around the trials and triumphs of a family of Cubans who try to leave the island together. The separation of the family and their struggle to reunite is a love letter to refugees everywhere. Leaving Castro’s Cuba behind in 1971, Morales left with her family to Spain.

The family lived in Spain for two and a half years before emigrating to America, settling in Miami. The story of Always Remember is based loosely upon Morales and her family’s life stories, along with other documented accounts by many other Cuban exiles. Sarah Mawn (mezzo/belter) from Taunton, MA, who performed the lead female role of “Maria Elena” at Cranberry Coast Concerts last summer, will star in this production. Local vocal artists Lindsay Kristine Mahía (soprano) and Luis Enzo (tenor) will be featured in the other starring roles as “Manolo” and “Teresa.”

This premiere performance in Miami will be the pivotal event in support of a full-scale theatrical production, now being planned for the 2017-18 season. Admission will be by donation, sliding scale: $10 to $25. Doors open 30 minutes prior to performance. Advance seat reservations will be held until 10 minutes prior to the performance. Complimentary refreshments will be provided by the United Methodist Church at the intermission. A question and answer session with Marilyn Morales and the Always Remember production team will follow the performance.

In support of this production, The Unconservatory and Fire Haus Projects are collaborating on a crowdfunding campaign, which will last through the dates of this showcase. Contributions are tax-deductible and will support the artists performing in this showcase. Donations may be made by visiting www.GoFundMe.com/AlwaysRememberMiami2017. For more information, call 786-303-5397 or send email to AlwaysRemember@WhipMo.com.