Dade Heritage Trust Launches Preservation Today magazine

Dade Heritage Trust launched the spring/summer issue of Preservation Today magazine at the historic Biscayne Bay Yacht Club in Coconut Grove on May 11. More than 100 guests attended the reception.

Dade Heritage Trust president Ed Parnes welcomed the crowd and introduced the new 2017-18 board of directors. Following that, Bruce Matheson, member of the family that donated the Crandon Park site to the city, presented Dade Heritage Trust the official history of the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, the oldest in Miami.

The spring/summer issue cover story is titled “How to Succeed in Business: Miami’s Oldest Businesses Share their Secrets of Survival.”

Among the featured businesses are Joe’s Stone Crab, MC Harry & Associates, Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables, Miami Dade College, Miami Lighthouse for the Blind, Miami Transfer Company–founded in 1896, Ransom Everglades School, Shutts & Bowen, The Biltmore Hotel,

The Miami Herald and University of Miami.

“In this issue, we wanted to focus on the ‘golden’ businesses of Miami,” said Christine Rupp, executive director of Dade Heritage Trust.

“These companies have adapted to the rapidly changing business landscape in Miami, yet they have preserved their culture and trade secrets.”

Dade Heritage Trust publishes Preservation Today twice a year in an effort to further its mission of preserving Miami-Dade County’s architectural, environmental and cultural heritage. Copies are complimentary for members and supporters. For more information, call 305-358-9572.

Dade Heritage Trust (DHT) is Miami-Dade County’s largest preservation organization. Founded in 1972 as a grassroots organization to save and protect Miami-Dade County’s historic buildings, DHT’s mission is to preserve the community’s architectural, environmental and cultural heritage. Through a variety of programs, advocacy projects, special events, exhibits and presentations, DHT furthers the mission by engaging Miami-Dade residents and visitors in preservation education.