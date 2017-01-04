Warren Henry Auto Group, South Florida’s premier luxury auto group, served as the official brand and title sponsor for the fourth annual South Florida High School Football Player of the Year Award at the Warren Henry Jaguar showroom in Miami on Friday, Dec.16. Out of 3,000 local high school football athletes, Daniel Richardson, quarterback from Booker T. Washington, received this prestigious honor. Pictured at the presentation are (l-r) former Miami Dolphins player Terry Kirby; former Miami Heat star and Warren Henry brand ambassador Alonzo Mourning; Richardson, and Warren Zinn, president and CEO of Warren Henry Auto Group.

