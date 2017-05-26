Temple Judea, a Reform Jewish congregation located in Coral Gables, has named Danielle F. Spiegelman as senior director of advancement/campus and campaign development.

A Miami native, Spiegelman is a seasoned executive with 24 years of experience in non-profit and for profit organizational management and revenue generation.

Known for her knowledge in building and achieving strategic fundraising plans, she also has earned a reputation for collaborating with volunteer leadership and dedicating herself to embracing the uniqueness of the organization’s mission, history and community purpose.

“Danielle Spiegelman is an extremely talented and successful fundraising executive with significant experience managing million dollar campaigns for religious and non-religious organizations,” said Joseph Greenberg, president of the board of trustees at Temple Judea. “We look forward to her extraordinary leadership, fund raising and organizational skills.”

Most recently, Spiegelman served as the CEO/executive director for Cancer Support Community of Greater Miami (CSCGM). In this role, Spiegelman was responsible for 32 employees, day-to-day operations and served as chief fundraising officer. In partnership with board and committee leadership, CSCGM staff, and national headquarters, she is credited with raising $5.3 million.

Prior to CSCGM, Spiegelman was the development director for Temple Beth Am in Pinecrest. As the Janet and Richard Yulman Campus development director, she partnered with lay leadership to secure more than $3.3 million by creating and implementing a comprehensive fundraising program for the synagogue, day and religious schools, and auxiliary fundraising factions. Spiegelman also managed all aspects of Campus fundraising including the $24 million Home for Our Heritage Capital & Endowment Campaign.

As marketing director for The Falls shopping center from 1999 to 2007, Spiegelman developed, implemented and managed strategic research-based marketing and business plans driving increased center sales and traffic to this unique outdoor destination/lifestyle center.

Responsible for all marketing, advertising, local branding, public relations/crisis management, corporate and promotional partnerships and special events, professional highlights included being named Top Marketing/Business Development Performer for The Mills/Coca Cola Partnership-Southeast Region, 2004, 2005 and 2006 and recognition for outstanding leadership in non-tenant revenue by securing $1.8 million in new business through non-leasable retail space.

Spiegelman came to The Falls from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine where she served as director of special events responsible for an annual fundraising budget of $2 million.

Actively involved in charitable work, Spiegelman received the Woman of Distinction Award and National Leadership Award during her decade long service to Hadassah of Greater Miami (Chavarot Chapter). She also is a three-time Children’s Home Society Outstanding Volunteer Award recipient. Her volunteerism also includes years served as a board member and/or committee chair for the Women’s Division for Southwest Dade for the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

She also has served as a volunteer for Temple Beth Am, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital (NCH), formerly Miami Children’s Hospital. NCH is very close to her heart prioritizing time for raising money for research and advances seizure disorders at the Brain Institute and grassroots volunteer projects with her children focused on the needs of pediatric oncology patients.

Spiegelman holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Advertising from the University of Florida. She lives in Miami with her husband, Marc, and their children — Logan, Austin and Ethan.

Now celebrating 70 years of Jewish Learning and Living in Coral Gables, Temple Judea is one of the largest Reform synagogues in Miami with approximately 600 member families. Temple Judea’s mission is to enrich member’s ever-more complicated lives with the new insights of ancient Jewish heritage.

