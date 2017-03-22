The first annual Locales Festival by Chef James — a one-day celebration of the Latin American Community and Miami’s diverse culture — debuts in South Florida at Bayside Marketplace in the heart of Downtown Miami on Sunday, Apr. 2.

Hosted by Chef James Tahhan and produced by Premier Tourist and Landmark Association, the festival will celebrate Bayside Marketplace’s 30th birthday and shine the spotlight on community accomplishment through the Miami Bayside Foundation (MBF).

The family-centric event also will highlight numerous aspects of the Latin American culture such as the arts including live music performances and film competitions; sports including interactive activities, and the vibrant culinary scene with celebrity chefs from Miami’s top restaurants.

“Our goal is to produce the largest family friendly Latin American festival in the United States. There is no better city to start the Locales Festival than Miami, the gateway to the Americas,” said Byron Appel, CEO of Premier Tourist and Landmark Association. “Miami is an incredibly vibrant and diverse city, and Locales Festival will celebrate and amplify the unbelievably contributions of the Latin American community here in Miami.”

As Miami’s most visited destination and the anchor of Downtown Miami, Bayside Marketplace deemed the Locales Festival as the perfect event to parallel the celebration of its 30th anniversary. Moreover, a portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit Miami Bayside Foundation, a non-profit created by Bayside Marketplace developers and dedicated to advancing economic development in Miami through small business loans and a large array of scholarship programs with myriad academic institutions in Miami.

“With the immense amount of community building that Bayside has accomplished over the years, especially through its Miami Bayside Foundation, it was a natural decision to invite Locales Festival to the center stage of the community in Miami,” said Pamela Weller, Bayside’s general manager.

Chef James Tahhan, the official chef of Telemundo and host of its morning show Un Nuevo Dia, will host Locales Festival alongside honorary chairs Mayor Tomás Regalado and wife Ana Cristina Regalado.

“Bayside is the crown jewel of the City of Miami, and we are celebrating its 30th anniversary. We want to celebrate with our residents, the people of South Florida, and the people of Miami, the Magic City,” Mayor Regalado said.

Chef James also will spearhead the panel of celebrity judges for the culinary competition with the Miami Culinary Institute, one of the many culinary-focused activations. Tahhan is a leading figure in the culinary world, renowned for his unique cooking style that combines his vast knowledge of contemporary Latin American cuisine with his Venezuelan-Syrian-Armenian heritage and his restaurant Sabores.

“Locales Festival is a platform to showcase my passion for the culinary arts and my love for the Latin American community,” Chef James said. “This festival will offer gifted students of all backgrounds the chance to showcase their talents in a day-long event that the whole community can enjoy.”

Onsite Bayside Marketplace vendors such as Tradewinds Bar and Grill as well as celebrated Miami food institutions like Panther Coffee, Miami Smokers, Mundo Café, and others that have flourished from loans provided by the Miami Bayside Foundation will be present to provide free samples throughout the entire day.

Up and coming musicians and artists from Miami Dade and Broward counties, as selected by top Latin personalities in the music industry, will be showcase their talent on the Latinos on Fast Track (LOFT) Stage in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF), with the School of Rock being one of the main participants.

Films by Locales Festival:

Select high schools with outstanding film programs within Miami-Dade have been invited to produce short films to be screened at Locales for a chance to wow the crowd and film-critics alike. The top two films will be screened at the Miami Short Film Festival in November 2017.

Fashion students from Miami International University of Art and Design will be designing brand-specific tents to showcase their visual art talents. A showcase for select Miami-Dade art students to highlight the use of recycled materials in creating imaginative green conscious art works. MOCA North Miami, Miami Beach High School, and Art Studio Miami have been invited to submit student art pieces that reflect this theme.

Grammy-nominated rapper Fat Joe and well-known Latin Grammy nominated artists like Locos por Juana, Manu Manzo, Periko & Jessi Leon, top deejays like Mr. Pauer and DJ LOLO, and other entertainers will take over the stage at Locales Festival to perform their top hits — featuring a variety of rhythmic sounds such as Latin electronica, Caribbean, funk and hip-hip beats. Locales Festival will conclude with a 15 minute fireworks display to celebrate Bayside’s 30th Anniversary. Additional performer details will be announced closer to the festival date.

General admission for ages 12 and under is free; young adults (12-20), $25, and adults (21 and older) $50; VIP packages are available.

For more information, visit www.localesfestival.com or call 347- 831-4853. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.localesfestival.eventbrite.com until Apr. 2. For Sponsorship Opportunities at Locales Festival contact Byron Appel at bappel@ptala.com or 347-831-4853.