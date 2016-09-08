The South Florida Automobile Dealers Association has helped support charitable organizations throughout Miami Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties since it was organized in 1933.

During the years, the Association has donated more than $7 million to numerous charities that include Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County, Joe DiMaggio Hospital, YMCA, Alzheimer’s Association Sheridan House, Museum of Art, American Cancer Society, Historic Society of Fort Lauderdale to name but a few.

The two auto shows produced by the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association also provide valuable support to local organizations. The Miami InternationalAuto Show presented byAlly has contributed nearly $400,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida through the years while the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show has assisted in raising over $4 million for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County since the show’s inception in 1991.

“Every one of our 190 members supports our association’s commitment to give back to the communities we live and work in,” said RichardA. Baker, president of the dealer group. “Through our annual auto shows, dealership events and other activities, we try to show our support for our neighbors.”

Local economies also benefit from auto shows produced by the association in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The annual Miami auto show generates an estimated $50 million in revenue for South Florida.