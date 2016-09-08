DEALER ASSOCIATION GIVES BACK TO COMMUNITY

By: Community News |September 8, 2016

Jay Rivchin, co-chairman of the Miami International Auto Show, (second from left) presents a check for $15,000 to Ronald McDonald and Soraya Rivera-Moya, executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida (center) as Dylan Riley, Juan Niebles, Leslie Roth and Rick Baker look on. This year’s Miami International Auto Show presented by Ally runs through Sunday, September 18. This year’s donation brings the total during the years to nearly $375,000. Ronald McDonald House® (RMH) is a temporary “home-away from home®” for families to find rest, support and time away from realities of the hospital procedures and routines. The Miami House opened its doors in 1981 and is located on the campus of the University of Miami / Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The South Florida Automobile Dealers Association has helped support charitable organizations throughout Miami Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties since it was organized in 1933.

During the years, the Association has donated more than $7 million to numerous charities that include Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County, Joe DiMaggio Hospital, YMCA, Alzheimer’s Association Sheridan House, Museum of Art, American Cancer Society, Historic Society of Fort Lauderdale to name but a few.

The two auto shows produced by the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association also provide valuable support to local organizations. The Miami InternationalAuto Show presented byAlly has contributed nearly $400,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida through the years while the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show has assisted in raising over $4 million for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County since the show’s inception in 1991.

“Every one of our 190 members supports our association’s commitment to give back to the communities we live and work in,” said RichardA. Baker, president of the dealer group. “Through our annual auto shows, dealership events and other activities, we try to show our support for our neighbors.”

Local economies also benefit from auto shows produced by the association in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The annual Miami auto show generates an estimated $50 million in revenue for South Florida.

