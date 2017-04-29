Dr. Marino Carbonell. a Coral Gables resident for more than 30 years, is a private practitioner, licensed and certified psychotherapist who has earned a reputation of excellence in his field with 25 years of experience as an addiction specialist.

His credentials include a doctorate in Child and Youth Studies from Nova Southeastern University’s Fischler Graduate School of Education and Human Services and a master’s in Mental Health Counseling. Dr. Carbonell is certified in Addictions Counseling from the University of Miami; is a Certified Addictions Professional (CAP) since 1994, and a Fellow of the American Psychotherapy Association.

Dr. Carbonell is a member of the American Counseling Association and has served on the board of directors of Informed Families and was honored with the Special Speakers Recognition Award.

Blending motivational interviewing and talk therapy with conventional and alternative approaches, Dr. Carbonell draws on a variety of styles and techniques to incorporate what will be most helpful for each client. He offers individual, family, and/or group therapy and works with each client to help them build on their strengths to identify and achieve life goals.

Dr. Carbonell’s office is located at 7344 SW 48 St., Suite 104, Miami, FL 33155; telephone 305-447-2882; email seemarino@aol.com.