Miami Dade College’s (MDC) Museum of Art + Design (MOA+D), 600 Biscayne Blvd., in collaboration with the Miami Downtown Development Authority (Miami DDA), presents Tower Treasures: Marché Aux Puces during DWNTWN Art Days, a three-day community celebration of arts and culture in Downtown Miami from Friday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 11.

Special programming will be presented with a Parisian twist including a curated tag sale, children activities, vibrant live music, French silent films, and tasty treats. All events and supporting programs are open free to the public.

The grand ballroom of MDC’s Historic Freedom Tower will come alive with its first ever Marche Aux Puces — a name originally given to the open air markets in Paris in the 1860s which specialized in selling second-hand goods. In celebration of DWNTWN Art Days, MOA+D invites the public for a three-day family friendly curated tag sale extravaganza being held to benefit the museum’s educational programming.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., the public is invited to preview the Tower’s Treasures and shop for fine home furnishings and décor, antiques, jewelry, designer clothing, toys, books, and much more at discounted prices. The tag sale continues Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Unsold items will be donated to local community shelters.

Presented in collaboration with the Miami DDA, the Museum’s three-day community celebration is packed with activities for the entire family. On Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 2 p.m., MOA+D invites the public to enjoy the vivacious and energetic New Orleans French Quarters sound of Big Chief Brass Band on the steps of the Freedom Tower.

Inspired by the great French Impressionists, children of all ages will get a chance to add their creative spark to the collaborative community art piece that will be on display throughout the weekend. Local favorites such as Lemon City Teas and Wynwood Parlor will be serving up light bites.

