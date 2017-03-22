The newly opened EAST, Miami, a lifestyle hotel and residences at Brickell City Centre and the first U.S. hotel from Swire Hotels, won four impressive awards at the first annual Miami Hospitality Design Awards held on Monday, Mar. 6, during a celebration at the world-renowned Faena Forum in Miami Beach.

EAST, Miami was awarded for Best Overall Hotel Project: EAST, Miami (Arquitectonica/Clodagh/Studio Collective); People’s Choice Award: EAST, Miami (Arquitectonica/Clodagh/Studio Collective); Best Hotel Restaurant: Quinto La Huella (Arquitectonica/Studio Collective) and Best Hotel Nightclub, Bar, Lounge (Honorable Mention): Sugar (Arquitectonica/Studio Collective). AIA Miami, Greater Miami & The Beaches Hotel Association (GMBHA), and Oberhausen Marketing & Public Relations hosted the ceremony.

Nearly 100 submissions were received across 18 categories, and winners were selected by a distinguished group of industry leaders including Linda Lentz, senior editor, Architectural Record; Alastair Gordon, award-winning critic and author, and Stacy Shoemaker Rauen, editor in chief, Hospitality Design magazine.

The global design team responsible for EAST, Miami is detailed below.

Arquitectonica — EAST, Miami was conceptualized by award-winning, Miami-based architecture firm Arquitectonica, known worldwide for its humanistic, modern design, and keen focus on geometry and patterns. Two dramatic “erosions” — triangular cutouts at key points within the slender tower — make way for a monolithic pool and deck, providing distinct views from a variety of pedestrian standpoints. A keen use of the city’s natural air flow creates wide-open, naturally cooled decks and patios, giving the hotel a relaxed, modern vibe from top to bottom.

Clodagh Designs — Award-winning, New York-based Clodagh Designs provided a sophisticated take on a modern beachfront property dropped into a buzzing urban center. A combination of textures, unpredictable color and lighting, subtle earth tones, and sculptural furniture allow designer Clodagh to engage guests with subtle visual cues. Bridges and pathways provide transitions from one experience to another, utilizing color and light as navigational tools. The perception of crossing seamlessly from experience to experience inspires a feeling of community throughout the hotel, making each of the towers’ individual spaces uniquely connected as one.

Studio Collective — EAST, Miami’s two distinct restaurant and bar experiences — Quinto La Huella, the parrilla grill inspired by Uruguay’s beachside Parador La Huella, and Sugar, the rooftop bar and garden located on the 40th floor — were designed by Los Angeles-based Studio Collective. With interior and al fresco dining options and a beachy vibe similar to its sister restaurant in Uruguay, Quinto La Huella is anchored by its massive, wood-burning parrilla grill. At the center of the restaurant’s main dining room, a sprawling bar commands guests’ attention. Drawing inspiration from the lush jungles in Southeast Asia, Studio Collective designers landscaped Sugar with a plethora of plants and trees, including Cocoplum, Fragrant Star Jasmine and swaying White Fountain Grasses, as well as local Sea Grape and Plumeria.

“After extensive research, we handpicked each world renown designer who we knew could bring our vision for the EAST brand to life in Miami, says Brian Williams, managing director, Swire Hotels. “For instance, we hired Clodagh because we want our guests to enjoy a myriad of beautiful, novel and peaceful experiences throughout the hotel, while also feeling a sense that they have been here before. We knew her team could successfully achieve that.”

With more than 150 architecture, design, hotel and restaurant professionals in attendance, the inaugural awards honored hoteliers, restaurants, licensed architects and designers whose work showcased design excellence in Miami’s hospitality and design industries.

Located at 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, Florida 33131, the hotel is located centrally within a 15-minute drive from the Miami International Airport, and situated on top of Brickell City Centre — conveniently connected to popular districts such as Wynwood, Design District, and South Beach. For reservations send email to reservations@east-miami.com or call 305-712-7000. For more information, visit www.east-miami.com.