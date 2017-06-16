Engineers give Subaru Impreza 2.0i overhaul for 2017

Whether you choose to call it a station wagon, a hatch, or use Subaru’s preferred terminology — a “5-door” — there’s a lot of praise for the 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Sport. That probably is because this year’s model got plenty of love from the engineers as part of its complete overhaul for 2017.

And there definitely is a lot in which to be interested. The 2017 model has a roomier interior, a more powerful and fuel-efficient engine, real sophistication to its ride and handling, and all sorts of new available safety features. All-wheel drive is still standard, too. So no matter what you call it, you will be pleased to call it you own.

The 2017 model marks the first full redesign of the Impreza in five years — and it is a very important model for Subaru. It debuts the new Subaru Global Platform, which will eventually form the basis for most of the company’s models.

Since we are talking about a 5-door, let’s take a look at the enhanced cargo space. The new Subaru Global Platform sees its rear shock towers moved farther apart by about an inch, which really opens up the cargo hold. Subaru claims the additional three cubic feet of maximum cargo space is also a result of splitting of the taillights and putting part of the lens on the liftgate. The result may look slightly generic, but it makes for significantly easier access.

Everything you see on the new Impreza, from the exterior styling to the layout of the dashboard, is new — and numerous changes were made to equipment and feature content.

So let’s take it out on the open road. The 5-Door’s new platform enjoys a 0.2-inch lower center of gravity compared with the previous model. The curb weight, according to Subaru, is about is about 3,200 pounds on the big-wheeled Sport.

A quicker steering ratio makes the turn-in sharp and gratifying. The Impreza is a delight because of its stiff, well-tuned chassis and also its firm brake pedal. Once you reach the freeway, the extra sound insulation and thicker side glass help cut the extraneous noise.

The cockpit pulls Subaru into the modern era with three multicolor screens upon which the latest apps can be run. Plus, there is an optional navigation system based on TomTom software and an available Harman/Kardon stereo.

Cockpit detailing is noticeably nicer as you move up through the four trim levels: 2.0i, 2.0i Premium, 2.0i Sport, and 2.0i Limited. You can get all of them with a five-door hatchback body style, or a four-door sedan.

The base 2.0i model comes equipped with the basics, like a rearview camera, Subaru Starlink infotainment system with 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, and 60/40 split-folding rear seat.

The 2.0i Sport model includes the 8.0-inch Starlink system and pushbutton start, plus “sport-tuned” suspension, a torque-vectoring feature for the all-wheel drive system, and some sporty styling touches like 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, and red-and-black interior.

Just for fun, Subaru also threw in some stereotypical boy racer touches, including aluminum pedals and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Even the floor mats are emblazoned with the word “Sport.”

The Impreza 2.0i Sport is rated by the EPA at 30 mpg combined (27 mpg city, 36 mpg highway). With the five-speed manual, the Sport’s EPA ratings drop to 26 mpg combined (23 mpg city, 31 mpg highway).

Overall, the Impreza comes fairly well equipped for a car in its price range. Base price for the 2.0i Sport is $22,495.

Grant Miller is the publisher of the Community Newspapers. He may be contacted by calling 305-662-2277 or via email at Grant@CommunityNewspapers.com.