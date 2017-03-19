The St. Patrick’s Day Committee will present the 38th St. Patrick’s Day Festival on Saturday, Mar. 11, noon-6 p.m., at Fred B. Hartnett Ponce Circle Park, 2800 Ponce de Leon Blvd. in Coral Gables (just five blocks south of Miracle Mile).

The St. Patrick’s Day Festival offers family-oriented entertainment with Irish bands, singers and dancers. There will be Irish food, beverages and fun. The event will include children’s attractions such as a giant slide, rock-climbing wall, merry-go-round, and bounce house. A wide variety of Irish crafts will be available for sale by high-quality vendors.

The Festival is made possible with the support of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, the Cultural Affairs Council, the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners and the City of Coral Gables, The City Beautiful, along with engaged members of the South Florida Irish Community.

As always, admission to the festival is free and open to all.

For more information, call 305-949-8400 or send email to stpatrickssf@g.mail.com.