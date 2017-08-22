Euro-DJ Lounge Open Air

Line-up:

– 3pm Nicolas Visvikis

– 4:05pm: Corrado Rizza

– 5:10pm: Dürerstuben

– 6:15pm: Joris Delacroix

BIOS

Spanish DJ – Nicolas Visvikis

Born in Valencia, from a very young age he began to participate as resident in the best clubs of his hometown.

Nico’s live performances are characterized by very work sets, own musical selection, taking advantage of the new technologies, the skill to implant the sampling and FX to all his performances, obtaining that way each session does not have limits and always having a connection with the public that never will leave anyone indifferent. In recent years, this passion and dedication for the

music, has lead him to visit as Dj, the best clubs in Spain and outside Europe. In Canada, he discovered how his sound fit perfectly with a crowd that vibrates like every Nico Visvikis mix. His first performances in North America have leaded him to return to visit these countries, with three continuous tours. Where we can highlight such important clubs as Footwork or Comfort Zone of Toronto and in Miami Clubs such as Space, Wall club, cub 50, electric pickle, Tree House, Station, and many other parties and after parties along with speaker box family and Un mute productions. Acquiring now in 2017 his residency with Secret Society performing in River Yatch Club at Soundtuary Party’s