This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Gary Nader Art Centre is proud to present an exhibition by Brazilian contemporary master Claudio Tozzi. The exhibition “Territorios” opened on March 2 with a private viewing with the artist and Gary Nader to celebrate the opening of the exhibit. Consul General of Brazil in Miami Adalnio Senna Ganem was in attendance.

Born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the award-winning artist, in his most recent works, has intensified his formal concerns and started to work with basic structural elements such as lines, planes, colors and organic forms and materials that create formal analogies with pre-existing images and enlarge their constructive characteristics. The Gary Nader Art Centre is located in Wynwood at 62nd NE 27th Street.