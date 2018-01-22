Families invited to participate in Wild Vizcaya on Feb. 9-10

The third annual Wild Vizcaya takes over Vizcaya Museum and Gardens on Feb. 9-10, inviting the community to discover historic estate’s wild side.

During 24 hours, students, families and adults are invited to work alongside scientists and experts to identify and inventory the rich diversity of life that calls Vizcaya home. Events open to the public include:

Wild Vizcaya: Nocturnal Edition, Friday, Feb. 9, 6-10 p.m. — Bring the family and friends to encounter many kinds of nocturnal life in Vizcaya’s preserved habitats. See the bugs that call Vizcaya home with techniques to attract insects like “light sheets,” participate in a shadow-puppet workshop and more. Get tickets online.

Wild Vizcaya: Family Edition, Saturday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — Attention children and families, join Vizcaya, and a team of scientists and experts, to find and catalogue the wildlife living at Vizcaya. Learn techniques for exploring, observing and collecting data. Free with museum admission. No pre-registration needed.

Wild Vizcaya first came to Vizcaya in May 2016 as a part of National Geographic’s BioBlitz program. Over two days, students, families and adults inventoried wildlife in Vizcaya’s Rockland Hammock, mangrove shore and formal gardens. From lizards to birds, butterflies and manatees, expert scientists supported citizen scientists to identify more than 200 separate species of wildlife on the east side of Vizcaya’s estate and more than 700 individual observations. Participants added discoveries to iNaturalist and demonstrated that in the middle of our urban corridor, there still is a Wild Vizcaya.

Visit Vizcaya.org.