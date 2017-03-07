This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The pursuit of social justice has been a part of mankind’s history across the ages, especially in literature — from Shakespeare to Harry Potter.

Author Jessica D’Agostini’s new book, Magical Eyes: Dawn of the Sand, brings this powerful theme to middle grade and young adult readers in this moving and action-filled novel. D’Agostini presents a world in turmoil, giving young readers an interesting glimpse of real social issues.

Magical Eyes: Dawn of the Sand begins in a world where magic is feared. Princess Martina must be careful and conceal her magical talents — especially when her spiteful brother acts like a complete stranger. She finds a true friend in the peasant boy Enzo, and her secret seems safe.

But when tragedy strikes the royal palace, Martina’s careful world is torn to pieces. If only brother and sister can work together, the collapsing kingdom might be saved from war and famine, vicious ralthors, and a tyrant king. But Prince Drago has secrets of his own, and a heart of wickedness that no amount of good magic can brighten.

Dark days cloud Brightalia, and only one last hope remains before total devastation. Can Martina and her friend defeat the evil that lurks throughout their land? Or are the days of their beloved kingdom over forever? Only one thing is certain — time is running out…

Jessica D’Agostini’s Magical Eyes: Dawn of the Sand is a thrilling adventure that not only entertains young readers with action, magic, and a dose of danger, but also adds a lovely spin of wonderful life lessons about family values, courage, and social justice that will leave readers of any age with a spark in their hearts to reflect upon.

Magical Eyes: Dawn of the Sand by Jessica D’Agostini, produced by FriesenPress, is available for order from most major online book retailers, including the FriesenPress Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble. The eBook is available for AmazonKindle, iTunes Bookstore, Chapters/Indigo Kobo, Barnes&Noble’s Nook, and GooglePlay.

Debut novelist Jessica D’Agostini has lived in Miami since 1990. Her love of magic and adventure drew her to children’s books and pursuing a more creative life. Now, she spends hours glued to her computer meeting courageous characters, casting spells, and exploring fantasy worlds. She also enjoys traveling, reading, and walking the sandy beaches of South Florida with her husband and her adventurous crew of three children.