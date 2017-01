The Coral Gables Farmers Market is back with vendors selling fresh Florida produce, baked goods, plants and flowers from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., and returning every Saturday until Mar. 25.

Located at the corner of Miracle Mile and LeJeune Road, the Farmers Market also offers free Tai Chi classes at 8 a.m., gardening workshops at 9 a.m., cooking demonstrations at 10 a.m., and children activities beginning at 11 a.m.