Jetting across the country from LA, fashion designer Trina Turk landed in Miami on the afternoon of April 12, ready to host a Wednesday evening gathering of fun, fashion, and friendship to benefit the Camillus House. Decked out in the very now gingko petal print top with floaty sleeve and crosshatch chambray Wawona wrap pants, Trina set the tone with her relaxed glam vibe, welcoming invited guests to her Trina Turk Mr. Turk MiMo boutique in Miami’s Upper Eastside neighborhood on Biscayne Boulevard.

Camillus House, one of Miami’s most cherished human services agencies, put on the exclusive gathering to celebrate 57 years of humanitarian aid for the area’s poor and homeless, which today provides “a seamless, step-by-step process designed to bring persons from a life on the streets all the way to permanent housing.” Camillus House executives, long-standing supporters, managers, and members of the Youth Leadership Council were on hand to share their commitment to the Camillus House mission and vision with Trina and acknowledge the joys of doing charitable work that is as brightly colored as the shop’s displays of home goods, accessories and summer collection. Amid scrumptious passed hors d’oeuvres and flutes of champagne, a percentage of proceeds from every purchase were tallied to give back to Camillus House and the heart-felt bonds that make South Florida communities shining examples of diversity, culture, and artistic expression were strengthened.

The party was preceded by a fashion segment taping for Deco Drive, Miami’s finger on the pulse of all things hip and happening which airs locally on WSVN with hosts Lynn Martinez and Shireen Sandoval. And of course, SFL Style was there sipping and shopping with Trina and all the fabulous guests including celebrity photographer Gio Alma and wife fashion stylist and TV host Marcela Alma, fashion blogger and TV personality Kaylan Chapman James, Christia Alou White, Flora Sweet, and Suzan McDowell, socialites Cynthia Srednicki and Karen Straney of Dreamweaver Brand Communications, President of the Junior League of Miami Amanda Altman, Camillus House execs Andria Hanley and Donna Stewart.