This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Famed film director Peter Bogdanovich attended the Miami premiere of One Day Since Yesterday: Peter Bogdanovich and the Lost American Film, a documentary about his life and work. The special showing and reception took place at the Miracle Theatre, home of the Actors’ Playhouse, in Coral Gables on Tuesday, Feb. 28. About 500 guests attended.

One Day Since Yesterday chronicles Bogdanovich’s career while telling the filmmaker’s story of his love for both the late Dorothy Stratten and his “lost” film, They All Laughed. The documentary features personal observations on Bogdanovich’s work from actors and talent, including Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd and Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson, Noah Baumbach, Frank Marshall, Andrew Sarris, Molly Haskell, Colleen Camp and the late Ben Gazzara (in his last interview), in addition to reflective, personal recollections from family and friends.

They All Laughed, said to be Bogdanovich’s favorite, starred Ben Gazzara, Audrey Hepburn, John Ritter, Colleen Camp, and Dorothy Stratten. Stratten was the love of Bogdanovich’s life and the sparkling inspiration for the film.

“I was in love with her in a way I had never been before or since,” Bogdanovich said.

Stratten was murdered prior to the film’s 1981 release. It won excellent reviews from critics — some said it was Bogdanovich’s best yet — but the film faltered at the box office. Twenty-five years later, it was a success on DVD, now discovered and extolled by a whole new generation, proving the film’s durability.

Bogdanovich’s early successes were The Last Picture Show, which garnered eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Director and Screenplay and two wins (Ben Johnson and Cloris Leachman for Supporting Actor and Actress), and What’s Up, Doc? starring Ryan O’Neal and Barbra Streisand, followed by Paper Moon, also starring O’Neal with his daughter Tatum, who won a Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance.

Brett Ratner, one of Hollywood’s most successful filmmakers, made a special guest appearance at the screening and also gave his own personal tribute to Peter, calling the celebrity movie director a legend. The film’s co-producer, Victor Barroso, and executive producers, Fernando Zulueta and Ignacio Zulueta, also attended. The presentation was emceed by Bill Teck, the director of One Day Since Yesterday.

Teck is a movie lover and director based in Miami. Named one of “20 Latinos To Watch” by Newsweek magazine, He is the founder of the ground-breaking Latino brand generation ñ. Teck has created, directed, and produced television shows, Web content and advertising in Miami for 20 years. One Day Since Yesterday: Peter Bogdanovich and The Lost American Film is his first documentary.

“I tried to be impartial, but the truth is I’m a fan to the core,” Teck said. “In many respects that’s what helped me make the film because all of a sudden I was commiserating with other fans, like Quentin Tarantino, Wes Anderson and Jeff Bridges, who adore Peter and his work. I did try to remain impartial when it came to reporting what happened. Peter was gracious enough to allow me to make the movie I wanted to make while entrusting his life story to me. I tried to balance it, while sharing my enthusiasm.”

One Day Since Yesterday: Peter Bogdanovich and the Lost American Film is produced by Brett Ratner and Victor Barroso and distributed by Warner Bros and RatPac Documentary Films. It is available on iTunes, Warner Bros DVD, Netflix and VOD.