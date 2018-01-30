Five local leaders to be honored for their humanitarian efforts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A record crowd of corporate and community leaders will attend the MCCJ 2018 Humanitarian Dinner where five notable citizens will join the cadre of those who have received the coveted Silver Medallion.

The award will be presented to highlight and honor those whose life represents an outstanding contribution to creating an inclusive Miami. This year, the recipients will be honored at the InterContinental Hotel, 100 Chopin Plaza, on Mar 10.

There will be a reception at 7:30 p.m., dinner at 8:30 p.m. and an after party at 10:45 p.m.

“The MCCJ has a long history of uniting our community, fostering inclusiveness, and celebrating diversity. Silver Medallion honorees have helped spread this message of unity as they have each left their mark on Miami’s history,” said Tony Argiz, award’s dinner co-chair.

“Conchy and I are honored to serve as the chairs of the MCCJ Humanitarian Dinner, and be able to recognize these deserving individuals.”

This year’s recipients include Betty T. Ferguson, former Miami-Dade County Commissioner; Rose Ellen Greene, philanthropist; Mitchell Kaplan, co-founder of Miami Book Fair International; and Myron J. “Mike” Brodie, former executive director of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, who will receive his award posthumously. The Clergy Medallion is being given to Rabbi Judith Siegal, senior rabbi of Temple Judea.

Since the establishment of the Humanitarian Awards in 1946, MCCJ has united the community in celebration of Miami’s diversity and in appreciation of those who have helped to build a more welcoming, inclusive, just and cooperative society. Sherry Tropin, MCCJ board chair, said that the idea behind this year’s dinner was to use the image of a puzzle to express the fact that there are many pieces that make up Miami.

“We each have a place here, but together we make Miami whole,” she said. “It’s with that in mind that we’ve chosen ‘Miami: You Fit Right In’ as this year’s theme.”

The award’s dinner will be hosted by the 2018 MCCJ Humanitarian dinner host committee and honorary chairs Effie and Dr. Nelson Adams, Marlene and Bob Josefsberg, and Lisette and Manny Medina.

Individual tickets are $500. Sponsorships and tables are available. For information and tickets, call MCCJ at 305-755-6096 or send an email to assistant@miamiccj.org.

For more information about MCCJ, visit www.miamiccj.org.