Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse opens doors in popular Brickell District

The classic and nationally acclaimed Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar recently hosted an incredibly successful grand opening at Brickell World Plaza – and has since been offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience with the finest cuts and local chef features inspired by the flavors of Miami.

Operating Partner Edward Everett and Chef Partner Carlos Sanz led the March 26 ribbon-cutting ceremony, co-hosted by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. They each delivered remarks alongside Irie from Fleming’s charity partner, The Irie Foundation, who was also in attendance.

After the formalities, a full evening of festive “informalities” set in – outright fun that extended well into the evening. Complimentary appetizers and signature cocktails, live dancers, and DJ flowed through the night – while allowing guests to experience the unique comfort and sophistication for which Fleming’s is known.

The impressive, two-story glass storefront is located at 600 Brickell Ave., less than a block from Brickell City Centre. The space features a 12-foot high all-glass wine room, vaulted ceilings, and an ambiance that is comfortable, yet sophisticated. The main dining room offers booth seating and views of the kitchen, and a convertible patio serves as an outdoor dining area.

Whether it’s the restaurant’s award-winning wine program, which features an expertly curated list of wines available by the glass or bottle; or signature, hand-crafted cocktails, ranging from strong aromatic flavors like the Old Cuban to light refreshing tastes like the Blueberry Lemon Drop, there is something for every palate to savor and enjoy.

Inspired by Miami’s unique arts and culture, Fleming’s commissioned three large paintings from Alex Mijares, merging his artistic style around delicious food, premium wines, and an exciting atmosphere, as well as a 20-foot tall art piece from Mari Carmen Fernandez.

Weekday lunch has something for every appetite, from salads and sandwiches to flatbreads, including the Salmon Mediterranean Salad and California Burger. Fleming’s lunch offerings are available Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Guests can also indulge in the restaurant’s “Prime Happy Hour” from 4 to 6 p.m., offering a wide selection of bar a la carte selections daily. For the guest who needs a bite to keep up with the non-stop Brickell nightlife, Fleming’s “Late Night Lounge” is open Sunday through Wednesday until midnight, and Thursday through Saturday until 1 a.m.

The new restaurant is located at the Brickell World Plaza, 600 Brickell Ave., Suite 150, Miami, FL 33131. For information call 786-915-8790 or visit www.flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/fl/brickell.