“FIRE Gods in the Garden,” a Tigertail-commissioned dance event consisting of four site-specific solos by four Miami-based choreographers, will take place on Wednesday, Apr. 12, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 South Miami Ave., as part of the museum’s monthly Gardens by Moonlight series.

The four choreographers have each created a five-minute site-specific solo based on a fire god/goddess for the gardens of Vizcaya.

Performed sequentially in the moonlight will be Carla Forte – Mayan Fire God Hurac´n, Pioneer Winter – Greek Fire God Hephaestus, Marissa Alma Nick – Hawaiian Fire Goddess Pele, and Hattie Mae Williams – Egyptian Goddess of Fire and War Sekhmet.

‘Four lighted headpieces, one for each performance location, will be worn by guides to illuminate the path to follow through the garden. The headpieces were created and constructed by visual artist Yura Adams.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and entrance closes at 8 p.m., after which no additional guests will be granted access to the space. The four solo performances will begin at 7:30 p..m., and then repeated at 8:15 p.m. Admission to the dance solos is free with admission to Gardens by Moonlight, which is available online at https://vizcayagardensapril2017.eventbrite.com.

“This is an opportunity to witness four excellent solos set in Vizcaya’s beautiful bayfront gardens by moonlight,” said Mary Luft, Tigertail Productions executive director. “We have long wanted to commission a program of short solos by these choreographers. We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Vizcaya within their moonlight event.”

The four artists have each visited the gardens and selected the location for their piece. Carla Forte’s piece is actually a short film that she will project in the swimming pool at the North End of the house. Pioneer Winter will perform his piece on a floating set between the Barge and East Terrace. Marissa Alma Nick has chosen the East Garden Mound staircase, located in the formal gardens. Hattie Mae Williams decided on the West Garden Mound staircase, ending on the Casino, also located in the formal gardens.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is National Historic Landmark that preserves the Miami estate of agricultural industrialist James Deering to engage the community and its visitors in learning through the arts, history and the environment. Built between 1914 and 1922, Vizcaya is one of the most intact remaining examples from this era in United States history, when the nations most successful entrepreneurs built estates inspired by the stately homes of Europe. Vizcaya features a Main House filled with a decorative art collection, 10 acres of formal gardens, a rockland hammock (native forest), mangrove shore, and a historic village that is being restored to tell Vizcayas full story and provide additional spaces for programs and community outreach, including those on agriculture.

For more information, visit www.vizcaya.org or call 305-250-9133.