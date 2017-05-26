Camillus Health has announced the appointment of Francis Afram-Gyening as new CEO.

Afram-Gyening will oversee one of Miami’s pioneering agencies in the delivery of quality healthcare to persons experiencing homelessness and the only organization in Miami-Dade County that exclusively provides healthcare for this population.

“Francis Afram-Gyening is an excellent choice to lead Camillus Health,” said John Dubois, board chair.

“He brings a wealth of experience, having previously run a Federally Qualified Health Center, and because he previously served as a member of our board, he is well-positioned to hit the ground running,” Dubois added.

“It is an honor to be selected to lead Camillus Health Concern, an organization so deeply committed to improving the health and well-being of Miami’s homeless community,” Afram-Gyening said. “I look forward to working with the Camillus Health board, physicians and staff, as well as with our community partners, to provide strong leadership and an exemplary patient experience.”

A dynamic healthcare professional and a strong advocate for the underserved, Afram-Gyening was president and CEO of Care Alliance Health Center, a Federally Qualified Health Center in Cleveland, OH. Under his leadership, the organization more than doubled its annual operating budget to $10 million while successfully completing a $12 million capital improvement campaign.

Afram-Gyening also served as director of operations at Memorial Healthcare System, Primary Care Centers in Hollywood, where he substantially improved operational efficiencies and increased patient satisfaction. He also has served as vice president of corporate affairs for the Economic Opportunity Family Health Center in Miami.

Afram-Gyening earned a master’s in Business Administration from Cleveland State University and a master’s in Public Health from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health in New York. He is board certified and a Fellow of American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).