Carrying a piece of the past to its new home in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., has announced the return of its much-anticipated laser light shows.

A fan favorite for more than 20 years, Frost Science will renew its music-filled tradition beginning Friday, June 2, and on the first Friday of every month thereafter. On June 2, visitors will be dazzled by hourly laser shows including Symphony of the Stars (family show), The Beatles, Lady Gaga, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon starting at 7 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m.

Visitors are invited to explore the museum after hours and take a seat in the state-of-the-art Frost Planetarium for an unforgettable laser light show on its 67-foot dome. The laser shows will be unlike any other, as the new planetarium has 250 seats that offer a full 360-degree view of cutting-edge 8K-projection technology. Every First Friday, guests will be able to enjoy sounds from classic and popular artists like Daft Punk, The Beatles, Radiohead, Pink Floyd and Michael Jackson, among others.

Snacks and beverages (including beer and wine) will be available for purchase from Food@Science before and after the show. Please note, food and drinks will not be allowed inside of the Frost Planetarium.

Laser show tickets also will include access to the museum’s Lunar Terrace, where visitors can stargaze from 8 until 10 p.m. (weather permitting). Guests can purchase a combo ticket (available at the onsite museum ticket venter) that grants them access to the entire museum until 10 p.m.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Laser show ‚ adults $10, children $8;

Laser show plus museum admission — adult $27.25, children $19.25;

Museum admission only (6-10 p.m., does not include laser show ticket) — adult $17.25, children $11.25.

Each show requires a separate ticket. All ticket levels include access to Frost Science’s Lunar Terrace. Laser show admission includes laser glasses. Members receive complimentary museum admission. Membership discount not valid on laser show tickets.

Laser show tickets are available on frostscience.org/firstfridays. First Friday tickets go on sale online three months in advance of the show date. Combo tickets and museum admission tickets are available at the onsite museum ticket center.

Summer 2017 Laser Light Show Schedule:

Friday, June 2

7 p.m.: Symphony of the Stars (family show)

8 p.m.: The Beatles

9 p.m.: Lady Gaga

10 p.m.: Jimi Hendrix

11 p.m.: Led Zeppelin

Midnight: Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon

Friday, July 7

7 p.m.: Symphony of the Stars (family show)

8 p.m.: Michael Jackson

9 p.m.: The Beatles

10 p.m.: Best of Pink Floyd

11 p.m.: Daft Punk

Midnight: Radiohead

Friday, Aug. 4

7 p.m.: Symphony of the Stars (family show)

8 p.m.: Lady Gaga

9 p.m.: Best of Pink Floyd

10 p.m.: Radiohead

11 p.m.: Led Zeppelin

Midnight: Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon