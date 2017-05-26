The Full Moon Yoga Series at the Deering Estate provides an opportunity to enjoy the sunset and end of the day, while welcoming the full moon at one of the most beautiful settings in Palmetto Bay. Each session will host a guest or special theme to make for a unique experience.

Session 3 on Friday, June 9, 6:30-7:45 p.m., features Kali Natha Yoga: “Mother of Earth, Mother of Heaven” with Lome Mahabir.

Mother Earth, Mother Heaven is a beautiful sequence, which transforms our heart center. This vinyasa practice encompass many forms of the Mother, allowing one to gain control over his/her physical body through a series of cleansings, breath control exercises, and hatha yoga postures to strengthen the abdomen and lower torso.

The cost is $15 per session. Recommended for beginning and intermediate participants, ages 16 and older. Register online or call the Deering Estate Ticket Office at 305-235-1668, ext. 233. For additional dates, and more information, visit the Deering Estate website.