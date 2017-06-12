Gables Rotary honors Dorothy Thomson as Citizen of the Year

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Rotary Club of Coral Gables honored former Gables Mayor Dorothy Thomson on May 25 as the 2017 Citizen of the Year.

The City of Coral Gables first and only female mayor in its history, Thomson remains very active in our community and certainly is an inspiration for so many. Having dropped out of college to raise her family and later serving her time in office with the City of Coral Gables, she took care of unfinished business and graduated from the University of Miami.

As she addressed the Rotary crowd on accepting the award, Dorothy noted that her proudest moment when she was mayor was the reopening of The Biltmore Hotel that had been left derelict for years. Aside from serving as mayor, Dorothy has held countless leadership roles and offices in a variety of nonprofit service organizations including the Coral Gables Woman’s Club where she continues to contribute her knowledge and experience.

Seasons 52 generously hosted a lovely reception for Gables Rotarains and their guests on May 24. A raffle, made possible by donations from Joan Reitsma of The Giving Tree with this writer and Miami’s Community Newspapers, helped raise funds for the club’s veteran’s projects orchestrated by Yolanda Woodbridge.

Among those enjoying the affair were Debi and John Swain, Rebecca Kibbe, Kelly Graces, Susan Fornaris, former Mayor Don Slesnick and former Commissioner Jeannett Slesnick, David Mitchell and Valerie Valenzuela.

In other Rotary news, the Coconut Grove Rotarians welcomed a very special speaker to their May 25 lunch meeting —Linda Eastman, co-founder of Casa Colibri, the Clinic on Wheels project that the Coconut Grove Rotary Club sponsored with the help of Helene Dudley and Dave Snyder. Linda traveled from Rochester, MI to personally thank the club and share how the Clinic on Wheels project already is making an impact helping the Mayan people in northwest Guatemala improve the quality of their lives through programs in health, education and related infrastructure.

Coconut Grove Rotarians meet every Thursday at the Coconut Grove Sailing Club, 2990 S. Bayshore Dr., at 12:15 p.m. The cost for lunch is $20. Visiting Rotarians always are welcomed.

On the cultural front, Books & Books offers another great opportunity to meet author Mary E. Adkins on June 21, 8 p.m. Adkins’ book is titled Making Modern Florida. This should be an very entertaining evening hearing about the huge rewrite of Florida’s constitution that Adkins brings to life in her book. The rewrite of the constitution, with all the politics and major players involved as Florida is growing rapidly, is a fascinating tale beautifully related.

Profit Inc. members enjoyed a lovely reception at 1st Citizens Bank, 250 Palermo in Coral Gables, on May 25. Financial sales manager and vice president LaWanda Loftus and her staff welcomed guests who enjoyed food, drink and an opportunity to socialize.

Among the many enjoying the evening were Elena and Bob Kemper, Dr. Joe Briggle, Robert Beans, Enrique Yunis, Rosemary Guilfoyle, Carmen Siman, and Stacy Alonso.

As one of the oldest business networking groups in South Florida, Profit Inc. meets twice a month at 94th Aero Squadron for luncheons on the first and third Thursday of the month and on the off Thursdays there usually is a members’ open house.

For more information on how to become involved in this group, visit www.profitinc.org.

Finally, the Junior Orange Bowl Committee’s Parade Unveiling and reception will take place at the Pullman Miami Airport, 5800 Blue Lagoon, on June 15, 6-8 p.m. Members are free; guest and prospective members pay $20. Self parking is $5. To RSVP call 305-662-1210.

Until next time, keep making each day count.