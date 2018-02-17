The Life Raft Group (LRG) is excited to announce a new fundraising effort called “GIST Do It”, a fundraising walk that will be held on Sunday, July 15th, 2018 from 7:00- 8:30 at Margaret Pace Park in Miami, Florida.

The entry fee is $25.00 per person, with the proceeds going towards research for GIST (Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor), a rare cancer. Funds raised will go to both the LRG and Sylvester Cancer Center.

GIST Do It invites participants of all ages to join us in the estimated three-mile walk. Refreshments, giveaways and guest speakers will be a part of the event. Join us for the fun and the fundraising, as we walk one step closer to finding a cure for this rare disease.

For more information contact Jessica Nowak 973-837-9092 ext. 104 or jnowak@liferaftgroup.org or click the flyer below!