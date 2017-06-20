Global Leaders Featured at Minority Chamber’s Annual “How to do Business with the World” Conference

More than 10 world leaders and 100 international minority businesses from all across the South Florida region meet on June 30 in Miami-Dade County, Fla., to discuss innovative modes of cooperation for global procurement, import and export, and investment opportunities at the 2nd Annual International Conference: “How to do Business With the World.”

The highly anticipated event takes place at the World Trade Center of the Minority Chamber of Commerce (MCC) at 1951 NW 7th Ave., Miami, Fla. 33136, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The conference provides a platform to engage with major players in the area of global trade and procurement.Attendees will benefit from gaining truly global perspectives while engaging in opportunities to network and do business with leading foreign public officials, global organizations, and major procurement players – all upon the backdrop of the stunning and diverse City of Miami. The forum also will spotlight local minority entrepreneurship in global trade, while upholding the highest standards of information sharing.

“The World Business Conference provides an excellent opportunity for small- and medium-size enterprises to focus on export and import opportunities, and to stimulate new horizons in conducting business within the context of the nation’s renewed focus on “Putting America First,” said Doug Mayorga, MCC President.

“The World Conference will enrich interaction between peers and offer a unique experience designed to prepare attendees for expansion of their businesses in multiple international markets,” he continued. “It is in this spirit that attendees and guests will gather to discuss how U.S. minority-based companies and professionals may gain better access to different countries, whereby aiding them by providing a strong foundation and effective trade tools that will strengthen and sustain America’s global leadership.”

About the Global Conference: This is the largest global forum dedicated to promoting U.S. micro-small minority business opportunities, bringing together senior officials from various foreign embassies representing their countries, major corporations, and members of MCC. The event is open only to existing and new members of MCC. For registration and membership information contact MCC at director@minoritychamber.net.

About the Minority Chamber: MCC is a nonprofit dedicated to business development, education, networking, which facilitates trade, procurement, and investment. Established in 2000, the MCC has more than 5,000 members and over 250,000 connections globally. It services and supports participating U.S minority businesses, and focuses on the myriad challenges and concerns facing minority businesses every day.

For details about the conference and general information, please feel free to contact Maria Loaisiga at Maria.l@minoritychamber.net or by calling 786-446-2190.