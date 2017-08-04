GOALTENDING at The Cultural Center of Spain in Miami

The Cultural Center of Spain in Miami (CCEMiami) presents the exhibition “Goaltending” opening on September 7th at 7pm. There is free admission.

Goaltending proposes to understand the production of contemporary art, defined by mediating elements which interfere in the works perception, proposing a reading of current art beyond the artists’ initial intentions and to some extent of their procedural relationships. The project is debated between two divergent conceptual aspects, from one side to emphasize how the curatorial practice, as a mediating gesture inside the aesthetic processes, converges heterogeneity and similarities, implicit in the discourses and practices of the current art; and by other side, to point the Works in their particularity, defined by their contextual relationship goals.