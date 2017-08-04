GOALTENDING at The Cultural Center of Spain in Miami

The Cultural Center of Spain in Miami (CCEMiami) presents the exhibition “Goaltending” opening on September 7th at 7pm. There is free admission.
Goaltending proposes to understand the production of contemporary art, defined by mediating elements which interfere in the works perception, proposing a reading of current art beyond the artists’ initial intentions and to some extent of their procedural relationships. The project is debated between two divergent conceptual aspects, from one side to emphasize how the curatorial practice, as a mediating gesture inside the aesthetic processes, converges heterogeneity and similarities, implicit in the discourses and practices of the current art; and by other side, to point the Works in their particularity, defined by their contextual relationship goals.
The artists that participate includes: Paula Rubio Infante, Carlos Nicanor, Eugenio Ampudia, Eugenio Merino, Rubén Martín de Lucas, Marina Vargas, Manuel Franquelo, Grupo Democracia, Angela Valella, Juan Pablo Ballester, Lisbet Fernández, Marcos Valella, Ernesto Capdevila, José Bedia y Yeni Casanueva & Alejandro González, Juan Francisco Casas, Waldo Diaz Balart and Yunior Mariño.
From the curatorial action it ́s proposed a rereading of the works beyond the intentions of the artists, pointing out different meanings, marked by a diversity of points of view, generated by their spaces of social circulation.
On the other hand, the exhibition highlights its own contradictions by questioning the curatorial discourse in favor of works that is, approaching an accumulation of different narratives where the most important could be the works themselves, breaking the hierarchies between the artists’ point of view and the look of the viewer.
The exhibition will be on view until October 22nd, Monday to Friday 9am-4pm. During Art Days, CCEMiami will have special opening hours for the exhibition, Saturday 9th, 1-9 pm and Sunday 10th, 1-5 pm.
