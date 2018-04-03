Golden’s passion to paint brings her back to Miami after 19 years

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

I’m “Golden” all the time, it fits me totally. And that’s how everyone knows me. So I’m Golden.”

Golden first began painting in earnest from her home in North Bay Village at age 33, she says, “from an ever burgeoning desire that had to come forth.”

“I splished and splashed with lots of color and joy. All I knew is that I had to paint.”

A year later Golden won her first ribbon at her first art show at the Viscaya. Two years later she did the prestigious Miami Beach Festival of the Arts.

Inspired by the South Beach renaissance, Golden moved there to begin displaying her art where she could. She also hand painted beautiful shirts and jackets that she sold. Four of her paintings graced the menus of Miami’s trendy Strand restaurant on South Beach for three years and she had two solo art shows in several galleries on Lincoln Road.

Golden eventually moved west to Santa Cruz, Calif., where she had seven solo art shows over four years there. She was written up in several local newspapers and her painting was chosen to grace the poster for the Survivors Healing Center where she also curated its art shows for two years. Golden’s art hung and sold in a few stores and galleries in the area.

Later Golden moved to Eugene, Ore., where she participated in the oldest weekly outdoor Art Market. She also sold her art, prints, and greeting cards in the long running artist’s collective, “Circle of Hands” until its closing. In addition, her art sold in several venues and stores in the area.

Moving back to Fort Smith, Arkansas, Golden had several art shows and participated in the ciy’s annual “Art in the Park.”

Now, after 19 years “on the road,” Golden had a vision to return to Miami, to try her hand at art again after retiring it for four years. She loves the Miami focus on art and its appreciation of it.

“Wynwood was such a surprise. I knew nothing about what was happening there over the years. It became obvious that this is the area where my art was going to be most appreciated.”

She is busy now inviting people to drop by the White Porch Gallery & R House Wynwood during the April 14 ArtWalk event in Wynnwood.

Golden paints with acrylics and mixed media on canvas and is a semi-abstract painter.

“The freedom to explore multi-dimensional aspects of life through the abstract and color is a blessing and evolution of human consciousness. A gift expressed and forgotten and brought to life again in the Western world with the painters of the 19th and 20th century,” she says.

“Painting will always hold a special place in my heart. It opened many creative and inspiring doors into the magical and color driven places in my psyche and life that had been waiting to be explored. I believe its place in life is crucial to the generation and expansion of the human experience.”

For information, call 786-445-5137 or visit Golden’s Facebook.