A Safe Haven for Newborns, the Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, a 501(c)3, will conduct its inaugural golf tournament on Friday,

Apr. 28, on the famed Trump Doral Golf Resort’s Red Tiger course at 1 p.m.

To date, support has been pledged from the following corporate leaders in the community: Bacardi, Infinity of Coral Gables, Mercedes-Benz of Coral Gables, Miller Construction, Ortho Now, Super Restoration, and The Keyes Company.

The mission of A Safe Haven for Newborns, a statewide organization headquartered in Miami, is to assist young, scared expectant mothers in their most difficult and trying time whose infants are at risk of being abandoned in an unsafe place most certainly culminating in the infant’s death.

As of today, A Safe Haven for Newborns has helped over 5,000 women and saved 258 babies.

“I believed from the beginning that if we saved only one life, all of our efforts would have been worth it. Our programs gives these babies a chance at a future.” said Nick Silverio, founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns, an all volunteer organization.

Reserve your tee time and be part of the first A Safe Haven for Newborns golf tournament, Tee Off for a Cause, by visiting www.asafehavenfornewborns.com and help eliminate the ultimate in infant abuse — abandonment.