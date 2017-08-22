“Goyescas, los majos enamorados” Piano Concert at CCEMiami

The Cultural Center of Spain in Miami (CCEMiami) presents the piano concert “Goyescas. Los Majos Enamorados” in collaboration with Joaquín Achúcarro Foundation on Saturday September 9th, 8pm.

The concert will be performed by Yumi Palleschi, Victor Diaz and Marco Antonio Cuevas and highlights Spain’s rich influence in the world of the Arts, students from Joaquin Achucarro’s studio will perform the piano suite Goyescas op.11 written by Enrique Granados and inspired by the paintings of Francisco Goya. This powerful performance beautifully combines the best of Spanish art and music to create an unforgettable experience for the audience.

Program:

Los requiebros (The Compliments)

Coloquio en la reja (Conversation at the Window)

El fandango de candil (Fandango by Candlelight)

Quejas, o La Maja y el ruiseñor (Complaint, or the Girl and the Nightingale)

El Amor y la muerte (Balada) (Ballad of Love and Death)

Epílogo: Serenata del espectro (Epilogue: Serenade to a Spectre)

El pelele: Escena Goyesca (The Puppet: Goya Scene)

The concert is part of Miami Downtown Development Authority annual program, Art Days. There is free admission.

About the pianists:

Marcos Antonio Cuevas

Born in the city of Temuco, Chile; Marco Antonio Cuevas initiated his musical studies at the

Conservatory of Music of the Austral University of Chile where he obtained with highest honors, a Bachelor of Music degree studying with Ximena Cabello. Later he obtained an Artist Diploma and a Master of Music in Piano Performance under the direction of Professor Harold Martina at Texas Christian University.

Yumi Palleschi

Born in Italy in 1991, pianist Yumi Palleschi began her musical studies at the age of 4. She studied privately with Angelo Pepicelli, Maria Teresa Carunchio and Massimiliano Ferrati until she graduated from the Istituto Musicale Pareggiato G.Briccialdi of Terni with the highest honors in 2009. In 2013 she pursued her Bachelor’s of Music degree at the F. Chopin University of Music in Warsaw, Poland, under the guide of Piotr Paleczny.

Victor Diaz

Born 1988 in Cuba, Victor Diaz earned his Bachelor of Music at the University of Arts in Havana, obtaining his Golden Diploma in 2013. He is currently pursuing a Performer’s Diploma in Piano Performance under the guidance of Maestro Joaquín Achúcarro at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

Other activities taking place at CCEMiami during Art Days are:

Exhibition “ Goaltending ” proposes to understand the production of contemporary art, defined by mediating elements which interfere in the works perception, proposing a reading of current art beyond the artists’ initial intentions and to some extent of their procedural relationships. CCEMiami will have special opening hours for the exhibition Saturday 9 th , 1-9 pm and Sunday 10 th , 1-5 pm.

European Djs. The Cultural Center of Spain (CCEMiami) and the Consulates and Cultural Services of France, Germany and Italy present in the context of DWNTWN Art Days top European electronic music artists to perform at Microtheater Miami on September 9 th , 3- 7pm. There is free admission. Get a taste of Europe's contemporary music and city lifestyle, inspired by "Open Airs", spontaneous summer gatherings with live sets of electronic music.

Line-up:

3pm: Nicolas Visvikis

4:05pm: Corrado Rizza

5:10pm: Dürerstuben

6:15pm: Joris Delacroix

Journey to Nevermore at Microtheater Miami. Opening hours are Thursday Sep 7 th , 8-11 pm, Friday 8 th and Saturday 9 th , 8pm-1am and Sunday 10 th , 8-11pm.

Tickets: $5 per person / per play and $4 for CCEMiami members.