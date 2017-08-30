Gracey, Alexander to lead United Way Women United

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

United Way of Miami-Dade recently appointed Melissa Gracey as chair and Cathy Alexander as vice chair of Women United, a prominent group of women leaders dedicated to building a stronger Miami through philanthropy and community service.

Additionally, the group also changed its name from Women’s Leadership to Women United to align itself with United Way Worldwide’s growing, global movement representing 70,000-plus women in 165 communities across six countries. The new name captures the essence of women’s leadership — a diverse and inclusive force of passionate, philanthropic women dedicated to building stronger communities.

“We are grateful to have two dynamic and committed businesswomen such as Melissa and Cathy at the helm of Women United,” said Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade. “Their determination to bring meaningful change to our community will continue to drive the great work of United Way to new heights.”

Gracey and Alexander will lead a 45-member executive council that shapes the direction of the group and is charged with engaging current members in a series of networking activities that promote personal and professional growth; elevating the group’s impact through fundraising and volunteer projects, and growing the overall group.

Gracey is the director of marketing at Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors and Accountants, focused on the firms marketing strategy, branding, message development and community involvement. Throughout her 25-year career, she has worked with privately held and publicly traded companies in a range of industries, providing experienced marketing, branding and public relations strategy and leadership.

In addition to being a longtime United Way volunteer, Gracey currently serves on the board of Neighbors 4 Neighbors and is an active member of the Orange Bowl Committee and Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Sports Council. She received bachelor’s degrees in Psychology and Communication from Florida State University.

Alexander is vice president, private client relationship manager at TD Wealth, where she delivers private banking, lending, investment, trust and estate services to high net worth individuals in South Florida. She works closely with each client to assess their needs and develop a comprehensive plan focused on their financial goals.

In addition to being vice chair of Women United, Alexander is on the executive board of Leadership Miami for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. Alexander holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix and FINRA Licenses 6, 7, 63 and 66.

United Way Women United members contribute $1,000 or more annually to United Way and participate in year-round networking and volunteer activities that provide personal and professional growth. For more information, visit unitedwaymiami.org/join.