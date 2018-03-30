Great Performances: the Taste of Tennis

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Every March tennis aficionados from all over the world flock to the Miami Open to see the top men and women players such as Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and more compete in one of the biggest and most important tournaments. With tennis being such a global sport, having players from all over the world compete for one of the most prestigious titles on the tour and Miami already being so international, you see some of the most passionate and energetic fans. Celebrities and world-renowned figures in the entertainment and sports industries can always be found taking in the matches on stadium court under the tropical south Florida sun.

But more spectators each year are considering the Miami Open as a culinary destination: with over 100 dining venues/options, tennis fans and those who are merely fans of the “social side of tennis” can please their palates with flavors from around the globe. Thanks to Great Performances, which stealthily and expertly orchestrates all of the concession and dining options at the tournament, the Miami Open has become as much about the food as about the game; catapulting the tournament’s evolution from a sports event to an annual lifestyle celebration.

Over the 15 years that Great Performances has been involved with the Miami Open, the company has worked closely with the tournament to affect a transformation from a sports-centered event into an annual celebration of the South Florida lifestyle, complete with outdoor concerts, shopping, a diverse array of food and beverage options and even a beach. Consequently, Miami Open attendees now spend considerably more time on the campus than ever before, while spending less on food than what is typically spent at a sports arena.

As the official caterer of the Miami Open, Great Performances curates and coordinates a food and beverage program for more than 350,000 people from various audiences, including players, the general public, sponsors, officials and press. From sophisticated fare for the Stadium Suites and the members-only Collectors Club, to made-to-order quick service causal cuisine at the Food Court eateries and grab-and-go-items from carts and concession stands, Great Performances maintains its commitment to seasonality and local ingredients. This year, the company has partnered with seven local Miami restaurants and six area food trucks, and also operates its own proprietary concepts at the tournament. The total program involves the purchase of 4.5 tons South Florida produce and two tons of regionally sourced fish. It also creates more than 400 jobs for Miami-Dade residents and generates more than $5 million in revenue for the city.

The Open chose Great Performances in order to expand the culinary program with more options and diversity. “They wanted that expansion built on delicious freshly prepared seasonal food, which is an indelible element of GP’s DNA,” recalls Dean Martinus, president of GP, who is on-site annually to oversee the construction and operation of the culinary village pop-up, consisting of 40 open-to-the public restaurants- fast-casual eateries, lounges, bars and food carts in and around The Food Court; 28 Stadium Suites, with a dedicated kitchen; a members-only full service restaurant; a sponsors lounge; 30 Stadium bars, carts and concessions; and an exclusive dining venue for players and their entourages.

Shawn O’Keefe, Operations Project Director, who oversees the installation of the dining program, shared the following.

“Our approach is to enhance the evolution of food and beverage each year creating unique dining experiences on premises. We are proud, pleased and fortunate to work with an amazing cast of culinary partners, and we look forward to continuing that trend for the future.”

Whether it’s a glass of Moet & Chandon and a signature sushi roll from Sushi Maki, served in the swanky Moet lounge (complete with a Champagne vending machine); a do-it-yourself salad, all-American burger or hot dog and hand-cut fries; Ceviche or grilled steak from the Suviche/Novecento pop-up; wood-oven pizza, Argentinian grilled meats from The Knife; Cuban fare from Latin Cafe, Mediterranean delights from Moty’s Grill (get the Falafel and schnitzel) or just about anything your heart desires- rest assured that Great Performances is on-site to deliver.

Without a doubt, the Miami Open has evolved into a truly international experience, from the players to the spectators to the food. Pass through the entry gates and follow the aromas from around the world leading you to the many great tastes of tennis. Below is a list of the culinary options available at the Miami Open. Bon appétit!

MIAMI OPEN FOOD COURT

All American Classic

Get your comfort food fix with the likes of the griddled half-pound Pub Burger, chicken sandwiches, fried chicken tenders and fries.

BACARDĺ Rum Room

Kick back in cool comfort and do some serious sipping of BACARDĺ’s new portfolio of premium barrel-aged rums, including BACARDÍ Añejo Cuatro and BACARDÍ Gran Reserva Diez. Try the BACARDÍ Cuatro Smash, the Miami Open Signature Cocktail.

Ben & Jerry’s Sweet Shop

Experience the Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream difference! Whether in a cone, smoothie or shake, it always hits the fabulous flavor mark. Check out other treats, including local Buttercream Cupcakes and Sugarpova sweets.

Crepe Express

Enjoy a variety of sweet and savory crepes, such as the Mexicaine, Churrasco or La Grande Bouffe with Chicken and Spinach. Save room for a Strawberry and Nutella Crepe!

Juan Valdez Café

Savor premium Colombian coffee and cool off with a sweet Arequipe Nevado, a refreshing blended iced coffee. For espresso lovers, there’s cappuccino, too. Be sure to pair your beverage with a traditional Colombian pastry.

BACARDĺ Bar by Latin Cafe

Salsa into this evocative space for Latin favorites like Arroz con Camarones and Lechon Asado accompanied by specialty BACARDI’ cocktails, including the invigorating BACARDI’ Mojito.

Moët & Chandon Champagne & Sushi Lounge

Toast the tournament with some bubbly in an elegantly relaxed setting, where you can relish the fizz with a selection of fresh made sushi.

Puntino Pizzeria

Find out why this Key Biscayne eatery is a local favorite for traditional pizza Napoletana, meatball sandwiches and pasta.

Café Artois

Chill out with friends over cold beers, cider and appetizing bar bites in welcoming environs.

Sushi Maki

Roll in for the creative fresh made sushi, sashimi and salads of this South Florida institution. Offerings include Tuna Tacos, Dragon-Shrimp Tempura and a Maine Lobster Roll.

SuViche Featuring Novecento

Check out this unique teaming of two local Peruvian and Argentinean food specialists. The Ensalada Novecento tempts with a variety of meat options, as do SuViche signatures, like Arroz Chaufa and flavorful Ceviches with choice of protein.

The Knife Steakhouse

Dig into such savory Argentine food staples like ceviche, house made choripan and empanadas, as well as The Knife’s signature steak sandwiches, including the Lomito and the Malanga.

The Marketplace Salads

Demonstrate your salad savvy by designing your own with hand-sheared farm greens and an array of local ingredients delivered fresh daily.

RESTAURANTS & LOUNGES

The Eatery by The Knife

Boasting a bountiful all-you-can-eat buffet showcasing The Knife’s traditional charcoal-grilled Argentine style meats, such as homemade Argentinean sausages and pincanha, The Eatery also features an expansive lounge. There you can nibble on à la carte small bites complemented by specialty cocktails. Dining vouchers can be purchased in advance through the Ticket Office.

Collectors Club

Members are treated to a fine dining experience, as well as an inviting lounge. The bounty of South Florida farms and producers is reflected by the menus, which include a range of small plates, sushi, sandwiches, entrées, sides, and desserts. Available to Collectors Club Members only. Contact our Ticket Office at 305.442.3367 for membership details.

British Virgin Islands Beach Bar

Transport yourself to the Caribbean at our West Side beach bar, where a BVI Painkiller is in order – BACARDĺ Reserva Ocho, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, orange juice, nutmeg.

Patron Lounge

Mingle over chilled drinks and complimentary snacks in our Patrons Lounge overlooking Stadium Court. Available to Patron Sponsors only. Please contact Thomas Hobbs at 305-461-9282.

Stadium Suites

Treat yourself to the unique experience in a Miami Open suite with a delectable array of food and beverages, accompanied by attentive service, in air-conditioned comfort or in private outdoor covered seating areas. With a bird’s eye view of the matches, the Suite experience is unparalleled. Please contact our Sponsor Department at 305.446.2200 for more information.

FOOD TRUCKS

BC Tacos

Take your palate “south of the border” for tacos with imaginative American accented fillings like braised short ribs, lettuce and mozzarella in The Fred and barbecue, cole slaw and corn in the Prehistoric Pulled Pork.

HipPOPs

Make your own gelato and sorbet pops with Belgian chocolate dips and various “POPings.” All natural, gluten-free and kosher, the pops are handcrafted at HipPOPs’ Dania Beach micro-creamery.

Killer Melts

Indulge in the gooey goodness of grilled cheese with the likes of the classic Killer Melt , which graces Muenster and Cheddar with bacon jam and caramelized onions.

King of Racks

Rack up BBQ aficionado points by getting your grub on here with a selection of classic picks from ribs to chicken and pulled pork tacos, too.

Moty’s Grill

Tap into your inner Mediterranean with authentic fare such as falafel, kafta, shawarma and kebabs.

Mulberry1965 Pizza In Fuga

Experience the palate pleasing taste of Neapolitan-inspired pizza with San Marzano tomatoes and house made mozzarella cooked in a wood-fired brick oven.

STADIUM FAVORITES

BACARDĺ Bars

Beat the heat with a cool BACARDĺ Mojito or BACARDĺ Cuba Libre at our BACARDĺ Bars, located throughout the tournament grounds.

Food Carts

Pick up snacks such as arepas, gyros, roasted nuts and fresh squeezed lemonade.

Stadium Concessions

Visit our stadium concession stands for a quick bite—featuring hot dogs, wraps, jumbo pretzels, popcorn, ice cream, chips, fruit and soft beverages.