Grovites don their zaniest for 13th Annual Mad Hatter Arts Festival at the Barnacle

The Mad Hatter Arts Festival celebrates its 13th year in Coconut Grove with a return to The Barnacle Historic State Park and along the sidewalks of Main Highway, Nov. 18 and 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (each day).

Families will also enjoy a special screening of the classic, Alice in Wonderland on the grounds of The Barnacle, Saturday evening, Nov. 18.

This juried event features artists of all types of media with an added feature this year. In addition to fine art, there will be an Artisan and Vintage Marketplace. It’s a great way to celebrate the “old Grove spirit” with the entire family.

The Grove has a deep Bohemian history of quirky artists and musicians. In fact, the title for the Festival originated from a popular 1970’s song written by John Sebastian of the internationally famous group, the Lovin Spoonful.

Also in keeping with the event’s namesake, many people will come out in their zaniest, funkiest hats – from fedoras to sombreros to trucker caps — an ode to characters in Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

In years past (see Barnacle’s “Past Years” photo gallery), some little girls dressed as Alice, while adults dressed as a hookah-smoking caterpillars and others used fabrics and glue to make “mad hats” to enter in the event’s hat contest.

As always, music is a highlight of the Mad Hatter, plus there is a participatory drum circle, various hat contests to enter, and activities for kids of all ages. Food will be available for purchase from The Barnacle Society’s concession stand and select food vendors or venture into the village for drinks and treats at participating restaurants and eateries.

“We know the Mad Hatter Arts Festival has many friends who look forward to this event as the highlight of the autumn season,” says Katrina Boler, Manager of the State Park at The Barnacle.

She also notes that although Hurricane Irma “tried her best to interrupt the park’s planning season,” friends and supporters have stepped in to help with individual donations that will serve to ensure the success of the festival.

“Although there are recommended levels of giving, no amount is too small, as any amount is greatly appreciated,” she added. Visit GoFundMe.

Local arts and crafts vendors also will be selling everything from paintings and prints, to teas and jams. Vintage objects, from Buddha statues to life-size Santa Claus dolls, along with vinyl records and antiques have been displayed and available for purchase, so attendees should expect anything and everything – including a really great time.

Families, park members, and the general public are then invited to return with a picnic to The Barnacle on Saturday evening when the gates reopen at 6 p.m. for a special screening of the classic, Alice in Wonderland. The movie begins at 7 p.m. with no entry after 7:15. Movie tickets are $6 per person for ages 13 and over; $5 for ages 6-12; $3 for ages 2-5; and free for ages under 2.

So get busy, as it’s not too late to create that zany hat. For information:

The Barnacle Historic State park is located at 3485 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133.