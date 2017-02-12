This slideshow requires JavaScript.

With a roster of about 12 players, second-year coach Manny Crespo understands his players will have to play multiple roles, but he is optimistic about the team dynamics within the tight-knit group.

“We are not going to have big numbers in terms of players, but by position they are going to be competitive,” Crespo said. “Because of the small group we have, there is a strong chemistry. These guys genuinely care about each other. I think it will be clear when they step onto the field.”

The 2017 Gulliver Prep Raiders will look to build upon a 20-6 season.

Two-way threat

Junior CJ Calero transferred from Doral Academy and Crespo already is impressed with his versatility as an athlete. Calero, who played linebacker for the football team this past fall, will be competing for the catcher position.

“I like that he plays another sport because it helps take their mind off of baseball, and football develops toughness,” Crespo said. “I know it is becoming more rare to see two-way athletes, but I like the other skills and personal qualities you can learn from another sport.”

Two-headed monster

At the top of the starting rotation, senior Robert Touron and junior Kevin Maura will be the team’s workhorses this season.

Touron went 9-2 with a 1.38 ERA last season and Maura was 7-0 with a 3.31 ERA. And they added to the team’s versatility by both hitting over .300 for the season.

“Our one-two combination can compete against any team in the state,” Crespo said. “Touron and Maura are both fierce competitors and enjoy going out there.”

Touron has improved his off-speed pitches while Maura has developed some zip on his fastball, according to Crespo.

Junior Ross Husband and senior jack Patullo also will be expected to start more this season, but the pitching duties will fall on any positions players depending on the team’s needs.

“It’s going to be fun with an old school feel,” Crespo said. “Back in the day, if you could throw at all they put you on the mound.”

Diverse Infield

Strong pitching needs the defensive support, and Crespo said the team’s defense will be a barometer of the squad’s success.

“I think we have a solid defense, which is how we are going to base ourselves,” Crespo said. “The pitching and defense is going to be critical.

There is speed in the outfield and diversity in the infield.”

All infielders are expected play third base, shortstop, and second base. Senior Raymond Gil will play third base and shortstop when senior Andres Machado needs to leave his short stop duties to be on the mound.

Strong lineup

Although Crespo also sees a versatile lineup, he would like to see his hitters work on their situational hitting before the season starts. Even so, he is confident in the bats producing runs in 2017.

“Honestly, our lineup is strong from one to nine,” Crespo said. “I think at any point in our lineup, you can get hurt. There is no weak spot in the lineup, and I am happy to say that.

Adrian DelCastillo Jr. hit eight home runs last year with a .449 average, and Gil, a University of Miami signee, hit .353 last season.

With a small roster ready to hit the field, the team unity will be a theme of this season. But already, during fall ball and winter, Crespo sees the chemistry leading to positive outcomes.

“I do love the self-motivation and how they are encouraging each other while they run their own drills. I want to see how that energy and togetherness makes it onto the field and remains a focus throughout the year.”