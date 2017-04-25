This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The popular men’s grooming shop opens its first location outside of Los Angeles to offer Miami a uniquely masculine experience for overall hand and foot health.

Preview of services available April 27 during Guys’ Night Out at Bitter Truth Miami*

Hammer & Nails Grooming Shop For Guys expands its reach with the opening of its second location, now positioning itself in Miami, the land of the perfectly manicured. Opening May 28 in The Shops at Midtown Miami, Hammer & Nails will kick-off with a grand opening event to share its man cave nirvana atmosphere, unique manicure, pedicure and barbering services for guys with locals and visitors alike.

Industrial lamps and oversized, plush leather chairs with personal 43-inch, flat-screen televisions at each hand and foot station and televisions built into the mirrors line the barbering room, complemented by a collection of framed hammers dotting the walls. The rugged décor pairs with low lighting and dark wood materials to create the ultimate man cave nirvana. Complete with libations and a personal set of headphones with remote controls for the TVs, Hammer & Nails creates a nirvana for men (and women) who are trying to improve their hand/foot health and grooming habits without the thrills and frills of a traditional nail salon.

Leading the Miami franchise are managing partners Richard Spado and Mike Nichols, who recently appointed Ricardo Perez as the general manager and Carlos Ferdinand as the master barber. Together, Perez and Ferdinand oversee the hiring and management process for the staff to ensure an efficient run of operations. The staff aims to provide every client with a personalized, unrivaled experience within a rejuvenating and comfortable environment.

Master Barber Carlos Ferdinand joins the Hammer & Nails team with 30 years of practice, leading barber shops and salons in key markets such as New York City, Los Angeles and even Europe. Time Magazine, Esquire and Icon have used the phrase “the best barber in America” to describe Carlos Ferdinand’s work with men’s hair and skincare.

“Hammer & Nails is at the crossroad between a traditional barber shop and a nail salon. It creates a laidback, communal vibe for its members,” says Carlos Ferdinand, explaining the reason he decided to join the team. Most recently, Ferdinand was working for two of the top men’s salons in New York City: Spiff for Men and The New York Shaving Company. “We are elevating the playing field by creating a one-stop-shop for grooming needs within a comfortable environment, where men don’t have to feel self-conscious walking in. It’s a progressive step in the world of men’s care.”

Hot shaves and haircuts are only a part of the services Hammer & Nails offers in Miami. Operating on a monthly membership-based model, the shop’s breadth and scope comes in the form of various, distinct manicure/pedicure packages for members to enjoy regularly.

The assortment of packages caters to every preference and addresses various skin concerns. Some of the experiences include:

Milk & Honey Experience – Designed to hydrate, smoothen and moisturize the skin, this treatment involves soaking the hands and feet in a soothing mixture of warm milk and honey.

– Designed to hydrate, smoothen and moisturize the skin, this treatment involves soaking the hands and feet in a soothing mixture of warm milk and honey. Hops & Cedar Experience – This treatment uses Guinness Extra Stout Beer for its toxin-flushing and antibacterial properties, and uses hops, barley, cedar essential oil and an oatmeal-stout scrub to treat dry, stressed skin.

– This treatment uses Guinness Extra Stout Beer for its toxin-flushing and antibacterial properties, and uses hops, barley, cedar essential oil and an oatmeal-stout scrub to treat dry, stressed skin. The Big Daddy Aromatherapy Experience – Beginning with a warm peppermint and lemon soak, this treatment helps to eliminate toxins that cause arthritic pain and aids in relaxation with a stimulating massage consisting of a sugar cane scrub and fresh herbs.

“When we first started Hammer & Nails, we noticed there was a void for a shop that focused on the healthcare of hands and feet that catered to men. At Hammer & Nails, we strive for guests to leave this unique hand and foot grooming shop with more than just well-groomed hands and feet,” says Michael Elliot, founder and CEO of Hammer & Nails. “They leave with healthier hands and feet in an environment created to relax and enjoy.” Elliot conceptualized Hammer & Nails and presented the idea nationally during an appearance on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank.

Hammer & Nails recently kicked off franchise sales nationwide with more than 200 licenses already awarded to area representatives. This is part of the company’s overarching goal to have 250 locations open and operating by 2022. The Miami shop will be the first to open.

*Sneak Peek of Hammer & Nails Miami

Hammer & Nails is partnering with Bitter Truth Miami to host its first Guys’ Night Out event, open to the public. Those who attend will get to experience a glimpse of the services Hammer & Nails will be offering when it opens its doors. See below for details:

When: April 27, 2017

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Bitter Truth Miami (conveniently located near the Hammer & Nails shop)

3252 NE 1st Ave

Miami, FL 33137

Details: Bitter Truth will be dedicating the evening to all things macho – from special brews and craft cocktails to cigar rollers and live music. The night will play host to a special preview Hammer & Nails pop-up shop, giving complimentary manicures and goodies to take home.

For more information about Hammer & Nails, visit HammerAndNailsGrooming.com.