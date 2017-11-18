Hantman and Karp chosen to lead Miami-Dade County School Board

Perla Tabares Hantman has been elected as chair of the Miami-Dade County School Board for the 2017-18 school year. Hantman, who represents District 4, originally was elected to the school board in 1996.

Hantman will serve for an unprecedented 10th time as chair. She was the first Hispanic woman to serve as chair and previously has served from 1999 to 2001, and then each consecutive year from 2010 to 2015.

“I would like to thank my fellow school board members for their confidence in electing me, once again, to serve as chair of the school board,” Hantman said. “It is my privilege and pleasure to serve alongside you, the superintendent, and his team in safeguarding the interests of the students, employees, and families of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.”

Dr. Martin Karp was elected as vice chair.

Karp, who represents District 3, was first elected to the school board in 2004. This is his third time as vice chair, having previously served twice, in 2006 and 2012.