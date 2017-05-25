Miami reggae rock / Latin roots band performs live in downtown Miami each first Wednesday of the month

Miami-based reggae rock / Latin roots group Bachaco has found a new home in the 305. The Hard Rock Café Miami located at Bayside Marketplace (401 Biscayne Blvd, Suite R200, Miami, FL 33132) welcomes each new month with a party called “WednesReggae” featuring the group in an exclusive residency. The next party is scheduled for Wednesday, June 7, 2017, beginning at 8 p.m. No cover, all ages welcome.

“It’s a great opportunity and we couldn’t be happier to have been selected by the Hard Rock Café,” says lead singer and band leader Eddy Morillo. “The venue’s vibe is unmatched in Miami and the support we receive from staff and management is amazing.” Coming off of extensive touring in 2015 and 2016, the semi-permanent gig is a welcome refuge from the road. This is Bachaco’s first residency at a renowned internationally acclaimed music venue.

Bachaco has recorded a follow-up their 2015 full-length release called Sunfire, which spawned three hit singles “Good Morning”, “Sunfire Girl” and “Keep Your Head Up”. “We’re ready to release as of right now, but we’re taking our time looking for the right record company,” says Morillo. The group’s sound is decidedly Miami, but draws from heavily from Jamaican, North American, Latin American and Caribbean influences such as dancehall, ska, rock, hip-hop, dub and Latin reggae.

Bachaco boasts a ten-year track record of writing and recording, in addition to more than 300 live shows throughout the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Last month they headlined wildly successful Brew at the Zoo festival sponsored by the Miami New Times. They are a seasoned, but still extremely vibrant and relevant Latin / Caribbean fusion band.

