Heat’s Udonis Haslem involved in partnership with MiamiCentral

MiamiCentral, the expansive downtown development featuring Central Fare, the city’s first food hall experience, innovative retail shops, 800-plus Park-Line rental residences, uniquely connected urban offices and a major transit hub providing both local and multi-city transit options, recently announced the additions of Einstein Bros. Bagels and Starbucks to its lifestyle retail promenade.

Serving the downtown community, the licensed locations are a collaboration of celebrated Miami Heat basketball star and community leader Udonis Haslem and managing partner Ramona D. Hall, through their company, JFC Miami, a dynamic South Florida food and beverage operator.

“We are delighted to have JFC Miami join MiamiCentral with Udonis Haslem and Ramona D. Hall as a part of our team,” said Daniel Quintana, vice president of development for Florida East Coast Industries. “MiamiCentral is the new epicenter of Miami, home to Brightline and leading companies Ernst & Young and Cisneros, Miami’s first true food hall experience, Central Fare, and at the crossroads of Metromover, Metrorail and the future Tri-Rail expansion into downtown.”

JFC Miami’s soon-to-open Starbucks and Einstein Bros. Bagels in MiamiCentral add to Haslem’s ever-expanding culinary portfolio that is helping to shape the future of South Florida’s economic community. JFC Miami aims to hire local job seekers and young adults from low-income households to provide them with the means necessary to support their families, a mission a bout which Haslem and partner Hall are equally passionate.

A proven leader in South Florida’s business and political community for the past 20 years, Hall’s past experience with regional and national brand management proved instrumental in securing JFC Miami’s new MiamiCentral operations. JFC Miami was awarded 2017 Franchise/Licensee Company of the year by Black Enterprise, the premier business, investing and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

With office, retail, dining, entertainment, residences and Brightline, MiamiCentral is set to transform downtown’s urban landscape, connecting people with the places and things they love.

For more information, visit www.miamicentral.com.