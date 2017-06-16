Hundreds celebrate grand opening of Biscayne Beach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Look out, Downtown Miami, the beach just got closer!

Hundreds of Miami’s top real estate brokers gathered on Wednesday, June 7, to celebrate the grand opening of Biscayne Beach, Downtown

Miami’s newest luxury condominium at 2900 NE Seventh Ave.

Developed by Two Roads Development and GTIS Partners in Miami’s fast-growing East Edgewater neighborhood, the 52-story tower has redefined how Miamians live and play by bringing the beach to the city with resort-style amenities that include the mainland’s first bayfront Beach Club overlooking the waters of Biscayne Bay.

Biscayne Beach marks the Miami debut for celebrity designer and former TV star Thom Filicia, famously known for his role on Bravo’s Emmy Award-winning show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, as the brainchild behind the project’s sophisticated ‘beach chic’ designs.

At the event, guests were treated to the sounds of DJ YSL and live entertainment by Patrick & The Swayzes, while they mingled throughout the newly opened building and enjoyed beach-themed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

Construction of Biscayne Beach was completed officially in May with approximately 99 percent of the project’s 391 units already sold and under hard contract.

Learn more at www.biscaynebeachresidences.com.