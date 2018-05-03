“Hurricane Man” Sculpture on Display at Miami International Boat Show

An unusual sculpture entitled “Hurricane Man” is on display at the Miami International Boat Show this weekend. The figure is made from the wreckage of the docks of Shake A Leg Miami, which were destroyed when Hurricane Irma plowed through Florida on September 10, 2017. Designed by Harry Horgan, founder of Shake-A-Leg Miami, Hurricane Man is a poignant symbol of recovery and new possibilities in the aftermath of the terrible storm.

Shake A Leg Miami is South Florida’s largest community watersports program, offering sailing, boating, kayaking and other programs for children, adults and veterans with disabilities as well as able-bodied members of the community. The Coconut Grove facility’s docks and sailing fleet were destroyed by the winds of Irma. A major rebuilding and recovery effort is underway to ensure the community’s continued enjoyment of Shake A Leg programs for years to come.

For more information about Shake-A-Leg, please visit www.ShakeALegMiami.Org or call 305-858-5550.