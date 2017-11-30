Jamaica Consulate announces temporary suspension of passport applications at Miami office

As of Monday, December 18, the Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami will temporarily suspend the collection and processing of passport applications at its location in downtown Miami.

Regular passport processing services will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

During that period, persons traveling in emergency situations should contact the Consulate General at telephone 305-374-8431

or

via email at contactus@jamaicacgmiami.org or consularinfo@jamaicacgmiami.org or info@jamaicacgmiami.org.

Please note that the Consulate remains open for all other consular services and persons may visit the office Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon. As a reminder, the Consulate will be closed to the public on 25th and 26th December, 2017, and 1st January, 2018.