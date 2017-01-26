Jean Kelly has been selected as an agent for Metro 1 Commercial, where she will cover the Allapattah area and the Magic City Innovation District in Little Haiti. She has over 10 years of experience in real estate and has sold over $16 million in commercial real estate since 2014.

Over the past three years, Jean has been working in commercial real estate, selling bulk real estate, including: multi-family unit buildings, land sales, and shopping centers. She received her Georgia real estate license in 2002 and Florida license in 2010 and has incorporated her own business model to allow herself to work with investors, builders and athletes, such as the Thrashers hockey team.

Her experience in real estate, design, and brand management build a strong foundation for closing deals, and her natural ability to foresee trends continues to assist in developing the real estate model throughout Miami.