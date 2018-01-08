Jerzy Kedziora presents ‘The Art of Balance’ at Fairchild Garden

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden currently is presenting an outdoor exhibition, “The Art of Balance,” a series of gravity-defying sculptures by Polish artist Jerzy Kędziora.

The newest installation is part of Art at Fairchild, the seasonal program that invites international artists to display their works throughout the 83-acre tropical oasis. Nine of Kędziora’s pieces are on view through Mar. 31.

The balancing sculptures are the only statues in the world that can keep their balance and defy gravity while being attached in only one or two places. Perched high above the ground between trees, these whimsical figures conceal the serious origin of the art form.

Kędziora was born in Poland in the aftermath of the destruction of World War II and draws inspiration from having witnessed the rise and success of the Solidarity movement.

Growing up, Kędziora and his countrymen led their lives as if balancing on a wire, torn between the destruction and uncertainty of the future, pulled on one side by traditional ties to Europe, while at the same time being dominated by the Eastern Bloc. It was out of these conflicting forces that the balancing sculptures took form.

Jerzy Kędziora (born 1947) is a sculptor, painter, designer and teacher from Poland. He has received fine art degrees from the Academy of Fine Arts in Gdańsk, the University of Fine Arts in Poznań and Częstochowa.

Kędziora has received numerous awards for his balancing sculptures from exhibitions, competitions, presidential presentations and other fine art events. He has created several monuments under the patronage of the Council of Europe, and his work resides in international museums, galleries and public spaces. In America, Kędziora was a special guest at NYart, Art San Diego, Palm Beach Art and Art Basel Miami. He currently is represented by 20 21 Fine Art.

Garden entry is $25 for adults, $18 for seniors 65 and older, $12 for children 6-17, and free for Fairchild members and children 5 and under. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is located at 10901 Old Cutler Rd. in Coral Gables. For more information visit www.fairchildgarden.org.

About Art at Fairchild

Art at Fairchild is committed to the cultural enrichment of South Florida and supports Fairchild’s conservation work, education outreach, and science programs. Fairchild has exhibited the works of Dale Chihuly, Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne, Roy Lichtenstein, Yayoi Kusama, Mark di Suvero, Fernando Botero, Yoko Ono, Kris Martin, and more.

About Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Established in 1938 and comprising 83 acres in Miami, Fla., Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to exploring, explaining and conserving the world of tropical plants. The world-renowned plant collections feature palms, cycads, orchids, tropical fruit trees and more. Fairchild has the largest education program of any metropolitan area, reaching more than 200,000 schoolchildren each year with environmental programs like The Fairchild Challenge. It aims to inspire a greater knowledge and love for plants and gardening so that all can enjoy the beauty and bounty of the tropical world. Special events include Chocolate, Mango, and Orchid Festivals in addition to an annual art exhibition, concerts, plant sales and more.