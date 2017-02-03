The Junior Orange Bowl Creative Writing Contest is in the final round of judging.

South Florida Writers Association (SFWA) is a co-sponsor of this essay contest for eighth graders. The theme is “At this, the 100th anniversary of the U.S. National Parks, What Can We Do to Protect our Parks in the Years to Come?” Fifty five submissions were received this year.

Samantha Jones is Creative Writing chair and Connie Goodman-Milone is the contest director. Many of the contest judges are members of South Florida Writers Association.

The awards ceremony will take place at Books & Books in Coral Gables on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m., and all finalists are invited to attend.

The first, second and third place finishers will be announced that day. Winning students will receive award checks from South Florida Writers Association (SFWA) and publication of their essays in the Author’s Voice. Assurant will provide matching funds. Books & Books will present gift cards for the winning students and teachers.

SFWA members will lend their support at the awards ceremony. Junior Orange Bowl president Charles Knight and fellow Junior Orange Bowl members will attend. The Junior Orange Bowl Royal Court will add a sparkling presence to the awards event. Queen Gwendolyn Odin, Princess Celine Alvarez, Princess Bianca Delgado, and Little Sister Jasmine Willis comprise the Royal Court.

The Junior Orange Bowl is a non-profit organization that hosts cultural and sporting events for the youth of our community. For more about Junior Orange Bowl, visit www.jrorangebowl.org. For more about South Florida Writers Association, visit www.sflwriters.org.