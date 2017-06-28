Learn “How to do Business with the World” at June 30 outlook conference in Miami

Business owners looking to jump start their global trade efforts or fine tune strategies in wheeling and dealing in the world marketplace are attending the bi-annual “How to do Business with the World – Miami 2017 Outlook Conference,” June 30 11 am – 2 pm.

Hosted by the Global Executive Development Committee of the Minority Chamber of Commerce (MCC), the event takes place at the World Trade Center of MCC at 1951 NW 7 Ave., Miami, FL 33136.

This conference and expo brings together foreign public officials and business experts who can guide local business owners with credible and timely knowledge on how to work with various countries and provide an overview of their potential.

In addition, a few remaining reserved slots are still available for personalized one-on-one meetings with senior commercial officers from Spain, Chile, Israel, South Africa, and India. “They are on hand to provide preliminary market assessments specific to your company in each of the international markets of your choice, MCC President Doug Mayorga.

During the lunch segment, MCC will present an overview on Business Tours to Costa Rica, Honduras, Colombia, Chile, and Dominican Republic.

To register for the conference, please contact MCC now at 786-406-2190 or via email at director@minoritychamber.net.