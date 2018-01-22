M-DCPS conducts ribbon-cutting ceremony for historic renovation at Southside Elementary

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho, school board vice chair Dr. Martin Karp, school board members Dr. Lawrence S. Feldman and Mari Tere Rojas, school principal Annette DeGoti, and district and school administrators recently joined students of Southside Elementary Museums Magnet School to officially unveil its General Obligation Bond (GOB) construction project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The school, built in 1914, is the second oldest public school building in Miami-Dade County and had a total bond investment of $3.8 million for the complete historic restoration of Building 1 including renovation of all classrooms and restrooms; new windows, doors, flooring and ceilings throughout; exterior and interior painting; new HVAC, fire and intrusion alarms, P/A, clock and security camera systems; staircase improvements; roofing improvements and classroom technology upgrades throughout.

The school board commissioned Wolfberg Alvarez Architects and Thornton Construction as the architect and construction manager, respectively. The total sub-consultant Small/Micro Business Enterprise (S/MBE) participation for construction was 63.5 percent.

