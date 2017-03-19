This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Junior Orange Bowl Committee is orchestrating yet another fabulous gala with a “Mad Hatter in Wonderland Gala” theme that serves to honor Bacardi, Barbara and Don Water, and the Orange Bowl Committee. The affair will take place on Mar. 18, 6:30 p.m., in the East Hotel at Brickell City Centre, 788 Brickell Plaza.

Chairing this year’s event is Ana Rivera who is planning an extravagant affair with her hardworking committee. For more information, visit www.jrorangebowl.org/gala.

On the walk scene, coming off three major walks held on Feb. 25 for MADD, A Safe Haven for Newborns and Live Like Bella, the UN Women’s (USNC-UN Women) 5K Run/Walk to Break the Silence… Stop the Violence Against Women & Children will have fewer conflicts.

The event is coming up on Mar. 11 at Florida International University-Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151 St. This is a wonderful way to support the cause and spend a morning on this beautiful campus setting.

The bib/shirt distribution begins at 9 a.m. and race start is 10 a.m. Admission is $30; $20 for student admission (with valid student ID) and free for FIU students with valid student ID.

The U.S. National Committee for UN Women (USNC-UN Women) is an independent non-profit, 501(c)3 organization that supports the global mission of UN Women and social, political and economic equality for women and girls around the world.

Yet another group of women, the National Association of Professional Women recently gathered for a joint networking breakfast hosted by Ikea in Doral for the Miami and Coral Gables chapters, coordinated by chapter presidents respectively Aly Ramos and Yessenia Moreno.

Members and guests enjoyed the morning that included a speed networking session of more than two dozen impressive business women.

Among those in the crowd were former JOBC president Marti Bueso, Home Financing, who was promoting the Safe Haven for Newborns Walk; Martha Ortega, president of I recycle LLC; Raquel Hickey, Evolution Payments; Marisa Ferreira, Artistry in Glass; Pamela Cunningham, Primerica; Beatrz Baldan, managing partner of 3Ci Inc., and Beatriz Mendoza, Acqulity Pool Services.

The University of Miami’s Dr. Hal Wanless and a list of impressive scientists presented a daylong seminar on climate change on Feb. 11. The event, “Empowering Capable Climate Communicators 2017,” packed UM’s Cox Science Center with those interested in receiving latest updates on climate change as well as those seeking a better understanding of its global impact.

Aside from being treated to an information-packed program, attendees enjoyed an amazing breakfast and lunch buffet prepared by Lynn Bauer of Bauer Financial.

The very next day, Coral Gables Woman’s Club gathered new members who come from all over South Florida for an orientation luncheon during which new members got to become better acquainted with the board and their big sisters. President Debi Van Stone Moore of Gulliver Schools welcomed guests thanking all those who sponsored new members and applauding membership chair Susie Tilson on her efforts to coordinate the day and communicate with the numerous new members joining the club.

Off to a busy month, new and old membera of the club met days later on Feb. 15 for an art program making tote bags from last year Coral Gables Rotary Chili Cook Off T-shirts. The women will volunteer at several charity walks in the coming weeks as well as Rotary Club’s Chili Cook Off.

Rotarians continue to have great programs at their weekly meetings. Most recently, Coconut Grove Rotarians heard from Katie Phang, a partner on Berger Singerman’s Dispute Resolution Team. Katie was a legal contributor on Fox News and has recently joined the team at MSNBC. Katie gave a most informative talk on fake news.

Yet another great program at the Coral Gables Rotary meeting was presented by Luba and Richard, DeWitt, world travelers who have ventured to the most unlikely locations. Their presentation on Feb. 23 at the Coral Gables Museum focused on their last adventure to Ethiopia, which has the fastest growing economy in Africa and has doubled in population in the past five years. The couple visited numerous tribes learning about their culture untouched by the western influence.

Until next time, keep making each day count.