The Miami Marlins and iHeartMedia have announced a multi-year extension to their current partnership, keeping iHeartMedia as the exclusive radio rightsholder for Marlins baseball. The Marlins and iHeartMedia have been broadcast partners since 2013.

All 162 regular-season games in addition to 15 Spring Training contests will air on 940 WINZ-AM and WZTU-HD2. All broadcasts will begin 30-minutes prior to the first pitch with “Marlins On Deck” and will conclude with the “10th Inning Show” 30 minutes after the final out.

“This is an exciting time for the Marlins organization, and we felt it was important to continue to build on our partnership with iHeartMedia,” said P.J. Loyello, Marlins Senior Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting. “With this agreement, we are able to continue to provide our fans the ability to catch every game on their radio dial.”

Lead play-by-play Hall of Fame voice of the Marlins Dave Van Horne is set to begin his 52nd year in professional baseball, his 49th at the Major League level. Van Horne, has been behind the mic for 13 nohitters, including three perfect games. He also had the opportunity to call the 3,000th hits for Willie Mays and Tony Gwynn, also Pete Rose’s 1,500th, 3,000th and 4,000th hits. He called record-breaking strikeouts by Nolan Ryan and Steve Carlton. When Andre Dawson hit two home runs in one inning, twice, Van Horne was behind the microphone. Other career highlights include the Marlins exciting 2003 season, capped by the World Series Championship.

Miami native Glenn Geffner is set to return for his 10th season as a member of the Marlins radio broadcast team, his 21st season in the Major Leagues and his 26th year in professional baseball as a broadcaster and front office executive. Geffner, who called games for the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres prior to his 2008 return to South Florida, owns the rare distinction of having done baseball play-by-play at every level from college, to Single-A, Double-A, Triple-A, and the Major Leagues.

In addition, Kyle Sielaff returns for his fifth season as a member of the Marlins Radio Network. Sielaff, hosts the Marlins pre-game show “Marlins On Deck” throughout the regular season in addition to the Marlins Hot Stove Show Monday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET on 940 WINZ AM during the off-season.

In addition to all 162 regular-season broadcasts on 940 WINZ, Marlins baseball can also be heard on 1230 WBZT West Palm Beach, 1600 WKWF Key West, 1450 WSTU Ft. Pierce, 1060 WIXC Titusville, 1240 WMMB Melbourne, 95.1 HD2 Melbourne, 1080 WHOOO Orlando, 770 WJBX North Ft. Myers and 99.3 FM Ft. Myers Beach.