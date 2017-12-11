Marquis Bank’s employees dig in to benefit the Miami Youth Garden

Marquis Bank employees volunteered on a recent Saturday to work alongside youth raised in the inner city for a day of garden cleanup at the Miami Youth Garden (MyG) in Liberty City. While there, they delivered a $1,000 check to support the MyG leadership development program. The Rev. Dr. Joaquin Willis who heads the program (standing center behind the oversized check) received the donation. The MyG, in its fourth successful year, uses a community garden as a live classroom for children in grades 3-11. Operated by Church of the Open Door Miami, where Willis is pastor, the program’s proven “Seed-to-Harvest” curriculum is designed to nurture inner-city youth and prepare them to seek and find their purpose and calling.

